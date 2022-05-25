The LSU baseball team will have to wait a little longer before it takes the field for the first time during the 2022 SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.
The game is now set for 1 p.m. on Thursday with the No. 4 seed Tigers (37-18) playing Kentucky, which beat Auburn 3-1 Wednesday afternoon to advance.
Wet weather in the Hoover area had originally pushed the game from Wednesday evening to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, but more heavy rain on Wednesday forced another delay.
The first game on Thursday will now be Vanderbilt-Tennessee at 9:30 a.m.
Tournament games will be shown on the SEC Network before the title game moves to ESPN2 at 2 p.m. on Sunday.