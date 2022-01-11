INDIANAPOLIS — What helped Georgia triumph over Alabama for the CFP national championship Monday night?

Talent, of course, stacked up like gold in Fort Knox from a string of top-five recruiting classes. But as much as anything, the Bulldogs won for losing to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC championship game last month in Atlanta.

Allow me to explain.

That loss steeled Georgia’s resolve, left the Bulldogs fighting mad and prepared them for the one thing their “Divide and Conquer Tour 2021” romp through the regular season — UGA had only one game decided by less than 17 points — did not.

Georgia so outclassed the opposition week after soul-crushing week, the one thing it wasn’t good at was battling, the ability to close out a tight game. The way Alabama had to survive game after game after game to get here. That and the talent and a “we’ll show ‘em Georgia doesn’t always blow the big games” attitude made for a potent championship cocktail in front of a crowd of 68,311 in Lucas Oil Stadium that was about two-thirds Georgia fans.

“There’s a lot of games that maybe hurt us in the SEC championship because we didn’t get to play enough fourth-quarter games,” a sleep-deprived Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a Tuesday morning wake-up and wrap-up news conference. “I go back to watching Alabama and (Texas) A&M, Alabama and Arkansas, Alabama and LSU, Alabama and Auburn. I’m going, ‘Man, we didn’t get a lot of those opportunities and didn’t play our best game (in the SEC title game).' But because we had played well, it gave us another opportunity.”

The Bulldogs were so highly regarded by the CFP selection committee as the No. 1-ranked team going into Atlanta, even a 17-point loss to the Crimson Tide was only enough to knock them down to the No. 3 seed, not out of the playoff entirely. Georgia rewarded the committee’s faith by brutalizing No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to set up the sequel with Alabama.

It was the fifth in-season rematch of top five teams in The Associated Press poll era (since 1936). Each and every time the second game has gone to the team that lost the first, including matchups that twice involved LSU and one that involved new LSU coach Brian Kelly:

• 1959-60: LSU 7, Ole Miss 3; Ole Miss 21, LSU 0 (Sugar Bowl).

• 1996-97: Florida 24, Florida State 21; Florida State 52, Florida 20 (Sugar Bowl).

• 2011-12: LSU 9, Alabama 6, OT; Alabama 21, LSU 0 (BCS championship).

• 2020: Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40; Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10 (ACC championship).

• 2021-22: Alabama 41, Georgia 24 (SEC championship); Georgia 33, Alabama 18 (CFP championship).

For a long time Monday night, it looked like Alabama would get the sweep. The teams grappled through a series of defensive chokeholds as the Crimson Tide took a 9-6 halftime lead on a Premier League-like three (field) goals to two.

But something ominous happened to Alabama that eventually proved to undercut their chances at a seventh national title under Nick Saban: They lost play-making wide receiver Jameson Williams to a non-contact knee injury with 12:35 left in the second quarter. This blow — paired with already being without star receiver John Metchie III and a running game that couldn’t escape the super glue-like stickiness of Georgia’s run defense (Bama eked out only 30 net yards rushing, including four sacks) — made it too much for the Crimson Tide to overcome.

The task of moving Alabama downfield basically shifted completely onto the caped shoulders of its superhero quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. But even he couldn’t do it alone.

Young tried bravely, though, and made some brilliant throws. Like an across-his-body 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Latu with two Bulldogs in his face for an 18-13 lead with 10:14 left. But with Bama trailing 26-18 after a pair of superb touchdown passes by Stetson Bennett of 40 yards to a covered Adonai Mitchell and 15 yards to Brock Bowers, Young tried to force one deep and underthrew the ball. The result was a 79-yard interception touchdown return by Kelee Ringo that with 54 seconds left ensured that Georgia’s 41-year national championship drought would finally end.

Throwing off the weight of their long-suffering wait was made sweeter for the Bulldogs because it was against Bama. The Crimson Tide had won seven straight times against Georgia, including three in the SEC championship game since 2012 and the 2018 CFP final when Tua Tagovailoa threw that overtime touchdown pass to 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith of Amite. That defeat wounded the Bulldogs so deeply that even winning this year’s title won’t heal it.

But it helps.

“To do it and beat them,” Smart said, “that’s special.”

After the Ringo runback, Bennett was on the sideline shedding tears of joy. Shed no tears for Alabama, though. The Tide still has its SEC title, and that it came so close to copping another CFP trophy in what was supposed to be a down year shows that at 70, Saban still hasn’t lost his fastball. Even in a year when he (gasp!) finally lost to two former assistants: Smart and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Expect Alabama to be No. 1 when the preseason polls come out in August.

That’s for another time. For now, this is Georgia’s moment to savor. After a 41-year wait, you have to say it’s well earned.