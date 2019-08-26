Former LSU defensive back Kelvin Joseph has transferred to Kentucky, according to a Rivals report.
The move to the SEC East is the last development in a transfer saga with the Scotlandville High graduate and Baton Rouge native, who first entered the NCAA transfer portal in May before rejoining the team days later.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Joseph said he was "officially" in the transfer portal for good on July 17, and he joins the Wildcats days before their season-opener against Toledo on Aug. 31.
Joseph tagged a Kentucky news outlet in a Twitter post late Monday night, posting "@BBN I NEED SHOUTOUT."
BBN stands for Big Blue Nation, a nickname of the Kentucky fan base.
@BBN I NEED SHOUTOUT— Kelvin Joseph || (@bossmanfat1) August 27, 2019
It is unclear whether Joseph would be granted an NCAA waiver that will allow him to play immediately or if he would sit out a year due to transfer rules.
The news comes on the same day that LSU cornerback Mannie Netherly announced on Twitter that he was officially entering the transfer portal.
Netherly interacted with Joseph on Twitter late Monday night, and Joseph replied with what appeared to be a recruiting pitch to Netherly to join him in Kentucky: "I'll be calling u soon."
😁 I’ll be calling u soon 🤫— Kelvin Joseph || (@bossmanfat1) August 27, 2019
Joseph played in 11 of LSU's 13 games in 2018, and recorded 12 tackles and broke up one pass as a true freshman, and he missed one game with an apparent hamstring injury and missed the Fiesta Bowl victory over UCF when he was suspended for a violation of team rules.
Joseph was once indecisive in May.
Joseph's name was in the portal May 20, but by late afternoon, there was no trace of the player's name in 247Sports' tracking of the transfer portal after the site was updated just before 5 p.m.
"He's not transferring," Joseph's father, Kelvin Sr., told The Advocate then.
Although All-American cornerback Greedy Williams left early for the NFL draft, the secondary has plenty of depth, which includes returning starting safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Kristian Fulton, nickel safety Kary Vincent and projected starting cornerback, true freshman Derek Stingley.
Five other true freshmen have since joined the secondary: Marcel Brooks, Cordale Flott, Maurice Hampton, Raydarious Jones and Jay Ward.
Players can enter the portal by notifying their athletic department, and the school's compliance department will enter the player's name into the database within two business days. Players still have the option to remove their names.
The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.
In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.