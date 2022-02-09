LOS ANGELES — For Andrew Whitworth, this could be it.
The starting left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams is one of the last men standing from the 2006 draft pool, and he currently reigns as the oldest active player in the NFL at 40 years and 60 days.
The LSU alumnus and Monroe native deferred answers about his retirement until after the season, but he acknowledges he’s far closer to the end than the beginning.
If Sunday’s Super Bowl is indeed Whitworth’s final ride, no Hollywood writer could have crafted a more poignant script.
What could be Whitworth's final game comes against the Cincinnati Bengals — the franchise that gave him a chance all those years ago when it selected him in the second round with the 55th pick of the second round. The franchise he started 164 games for over 11 seasons, and the franchise with which he earned two All-Pro and three Pro Bowl honors.
“Man, what a cool ending if it is,” Whitworth said of the potential for Super Bowl LVI serving as his final game. “… If it is, man, it’d be one heck of a way to end it.”
The word “unbelievable” doesn’t come close to what he’s feeling this week, Whitworth said, though that’s the word he settled on multiple times when describing the emotions of this week.
For Whitworth, there are no right words. There’s no phrasing that feels adequate to convey how much Cincinnati means to him — both the franchise and the city itself.
“Every store we walked in, we knew everybody by name,” Whitworth said. “They were a family, and so it’s a place that we’re endeared to and we will follow and be fans of forever. So for me, this week couldn’t be more special.”
The current iteration of the Bengals looks vastly different than when Whitworth last donned the orange and black — a new head coach in Zac Taylor, a new starting quarterback in fellow LSU alumnus Joe Burrow, new playmakers who were 6 years old when Whitworth was drafted in 2006 — but there are a few familiar faces from his last Cincinnati season in 2016.
Take Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah for example. The former Auburn tight end overlapped with Whitworth for just two seasons, but the lessons Uzomah learned from Whitworth still resonate five seasons later.
Uzomah wasn’t a traditional tight end at Auburn, so he didn’t have his hand in the dirt for every play. Because of the learning curve once he got to the NFL, he leaned on Whitworth’s advice for all things related to hand placement, footwork and blocking. Uzomah wanted to absorb it all.
“He would just (say), ‘Do this. Do this,’ ” Uzomah said. “I didn’t even question it. I was like, ‘All right, I’m doing that.’ If Whit’s saying something, I’m gonna do it.
“Things like that resonate as a rookie. He knows what’s up. He’s been doing this for a while. He’s still doing this at such a high level. And it meant the world to me.”
Then there’s receiver Tyler Boyd, who was a rookie in what was Whitworth’s final season as a Bengal. Boyd had plenty of veteran leadership surrounding him in 2016, but Whitworth — along with All-Pro wideout A.J. Green — left a lasting impression.
Whitworth’s demeanor and work ethic rubbed off on Boyd, who cited Whitworth’s constant determination to be the best leader and father he can be.
“He was the main guy who actually talked to me and told me about the ins and outs of just being a player in the league,” Boyd said. “He was basically that leader figure for me to understand how to be a pro, and I appreciate him for that a lot.”
Whitworth’s longevity shows in other ways, whether that be anecdotal or through the numbers.
In his early days of being a Bengal, he interacted with one young man in particular at the Boys and Girls Clubs in Covington, Kentucky. His name is Derrick Barnes. When Whitworth was drafted in 2006, Barnes was 7 years old.
Fast forward to 2021 when the Detroit Lions drafted Barnes in the second round. Several months later, Barnes had the opportunity to play against Whitworth’s Rams and the two reunited on the field postgame.
“(There have been) just some surreal, unbelievable moments that have happened to me, playing at this age, and I think that’s one of the things that’s made it so great,” Whitworth said. “I have just so much gratitude to have existed this long in the NFL.”
Sunday will mark Whitworth’s 254th NFL game — 239 of those coming in the regular season and 15 in the postseason.
Through it all, this 254th game will leave an indelible mark on the rest of Whitworth’s life. He’s playing in a Super Bowl against the team that helped mold him into the player and person he has become.
“My heart’s with both organizations. I put my heart and soul into both places. I couldn’t believe in the people in both places more,” he said. “… So just to be in this moment, be exactly where my feet are? I’m just enjoying it and taking it all in.
“It’s almost like a storybook to have this opportunity with what could possibly be, at my age, my last game.”