Injured LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall said his surgery "went well" Sunday morning, and that he will "be back soon" after suffering a reported fractured foot in the Tigers' 66-38 win at Vanderbilt.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore left the game in the second half, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the game that his injury "doesn't look good, for now."
According to Sports Illustrated, Marshall will be out for a few weeks with the foot fracture.
"Surgery went well," Marshall tweeted at 11:24 a.m. "I'm good, be back soon. God get all the glory."
Marshall had 20 catches for 304 yards before his injury, and he leads LSU with six touchdown receptions, which is tied for second-most nationally.
No. 4 LSU (4-0) now enters its open week and will next host Utah State on Oct. 5.