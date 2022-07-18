Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey attempted to simmer all the hot topics in his opening remarks at SEC media days.
Unlike last year, when the news that the SEC had extended invitations to both Texas and Oklahoma ahead of media days, Sankey’s address was mostly a reminder of where the conference stands on playoff expansion, football scheduling and the need for uniform legislation from the NCAA on name, image and likeness.
First, as of right now, there are no plans for Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC before July 1, 2025.
"That's not up to me — that's about the relationship between Oklahoma, Texas and the Big 12,” Sankey said. “We are focused on the addition being effective July 1, 2025."
He added that neither team was invited to the spring meetings in Destin, Florida.
“We did not invite either university to Destin this year — it just becomes its own story and distraction,” Sankey said. “And as you may recall — there were good enough storylines heading into Destin already, so we tried to actually update to them throughout the week and they've been great emerging partners in this process.”
The Big Ten's effort to add USC and UCLA was widely seen as an attempt to counter the SEC's acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma.
When Sankey was asked Monday if he believed that the SEC had "trumped" the Big Ten by adding Oklahoma and Texas, he answered, "Yes."
CFP expansion talk
After eight months of talks on College Football Playoff expansion, the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick were unable to come to a consensus on how the CFP should expand during meetings in Indianapolis at this year's championship game — extending the four-team format through the 2025 season.
After the CFP organized a working group that had sorted through six, eight and 12-team options, they settled on a 12-team proposal which included the six highest-ranked conference champions and next six highest-ranked teams.
Sankey addressed his stance on the eight or 12-team playoff.
“Moving to an eight team playoff and granting what were going to be six automatic bids and reducing that large access is unwise,” Sankey said. “If you look at 2014, you would have replaced the eighth best team in the country with the 20th best team in the country — I don't think we can survive that from a credibility standpoint. But the pressure was there to have conference access with some guarantee.
"So the 12-team, six at-large, which increases the at-large access, and six conference qualifiers, not automatic qualifiers, but the guarantee that the six best conference champions was a really good balancing outcome.”
But with the addition of USC and UCLA in the Big Ten, he’s viewing playoff expansion differently.
“If we're going to go back to square one, we're going to take a step back from the model introduced and rethink the approach, number of teams, whether there should be any guarantee for conference champions at all,” Sankey said. “Just earn your way in. There's something that's healthy competitively about that and creates expectations and support around programs.”