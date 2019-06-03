LSU baseball season ticket holders have until 5 p.m. Monday to purchase tickets for this week's NCAA super regional at Alex Box Stadium between the Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.

Season ticket holders can purchase tickets through their account at www.LSUTix.net, calling the LSU athletic ticket office at (225) 578-2184 or (800) 960-8587 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, or by going in person to the LSU athletic ticket office between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday.

Ticket sales procedures for non-season ticket holders will be announced later this week.

The Baton Rouge super regional will either be played Friday-Sunday or Saturday-Monday.

An announcement on game dates and times might come Monday night if the six remaining regionals are completed.

This will be the first super regional between LSU and Florida State and the first time the Seminoles have ever played baseball in Baton Rouge.