DESTIN, Fla. — When he took the job at LSU, Brian Kelly stressed his “alignment” with the goals and values he shared with athletic director Scott Woodward and LSU President William F. Tate IV. It's an alignment he felt was lacking with the Notre Dame administration after 12 years.
In an appearance Wednesday on the “Paul Finebaum Show” during his first Southeastern Conference spring meeting, Kelly said he and Notre Dame were “at a different place,” one of the factors that led him to accept the LSU job late last year.
“The administration felt they were in a position where they had done what they needed to do,” Kelly said. “I felt there was more that needed to be done. And I was fine with that decision. They will continue to move their program forward. My clock was at a different place.”
Kelly emphasized that he harbors no bitterness toward Notre Dame, where he left as the school’s winningest football coach with 113 victories.
“This happens everywhere in life,” Kelly said. “This was not antagonistic. But it’s just my clock and in terms of what I needed to see happen was at a different time. But they’ll get to those things. This opportunity is one I just felt like I needed to take.”
Jimbo on Saban flap
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher finally spoke to reporters Wednesday about his verbal fight with Alabama coach Nick Saban, but he didn’t spend many words on the topic.
The gist of Fisher’s response: “We’re moving on.”
“We spoke very briefly in the beginning (of Tuesday’s coaches’ meeting) and what he accused us of,” Fisher said. “And we said it’s over with. We’re done talking about it. We’re moving on to the future and try to fix the problems of what we have in college football. We have a lot more pressing needs than our arguments. I have no problem (with Saban).”
Saban said last month that he believed Texas A&M “bought every player on their team” through NIL deals. A day later, Fisher called Saban’s comments “despicable” and added “Some people think they’re God.”
Saban said Tuesday he regretted calling out Texas A&M. Both Saban and Fisher were reprimanded publicly by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
Fisher declined to comment on allegations he made last month about past recruiting improprieties Saban may have committed.
“No. I made comments and we’re moving on to the next thing,” he said.
Mulkey’s first meeting
LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey headed home to Baton Rouge on Tuesday from a brief stay at her first SEC spring meeting, diving immediately into phone calls on the first day of recruiting for the Class of 2024.
“Everything was good,” Mulkey said. “It seemed bigger and with more media there, and of course more teams. In the Big 12 (at Baylor) we just had 10.”
Mulkey said SEC women’s coaches were presented with formats for playing 15 or 18 SEC games or staying with 16 as it currently exists. She said she expects a vote from the SEC presidents and chancellors on a new format to take place Friday.
The offer
According to the website Outkick.com, a young LSU fan talked his way into the SEC area in the Sandestin Hilton’s conference center, found Saban and offered him $5,000 to come back to coach at LSU.
Saban, LSU’s coach from 2000-04, makes $9.5 million per season at Alabama, plus incentives. He earns $5,000 in less than five hours every single day of the year.
Security escorted the unnamed youngster out of the area. Saban didn’t seem too bothered.
“He was a cute kid,” he said.
The last word
“I’m not going to get in between two hillbillies fighting from West Virginia. That’s a no-win situation.”
— Woodward on the “Paul Finebaum Show” talking about Saban and Fisher