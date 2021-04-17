LSU football got back on the field and, as expected, the four-way quarterback competition dominated the day.

But a revamped offense, led by new coordinator Jake Peetz, was also on display with those quarterbacks. Tigers star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte didn't leave it up for debate when speaking about LSU's several talented quarterbacks after the game.

"Honestly I think we have the best quarterback room in the country," Boutte said after the game.

The sophomore hauled in 11 catches for 162 yards and touchdown in the game, but it was Jontre Kirklin who stole the show -- playing both sides on offense -- with 17 total catches for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns from Max Johnson.

"We showed out today," Boutte said. "We could improve in some areas, but altogether we did good as a unit."

ED ORGERON: 'Overall, great spring'

LSU heads into 2021 with a host of coaching changes, including new coordinators on offense and defense.

"What you saw out there today is what we saw in spring ball," Orgeron said, while also lauding the performance of new DC Daronte Jones thus far.

AUSTIN DECULUS: 'Right now, this is just our foundation'

DAMONE CLARK: LSU defense showed off its 'bread and butter'

