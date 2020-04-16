When news broke of the NCAA’s decision to cancel spring sports because of coronavirus concerns, the LSU track and field teams were in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the NCAA indoor championships.

They were championships LSU could have won, and championships LSU’s seniors won’t get a chance to have back. The NCAA’s decision to restore a year of eligibility for spring sports student-athletes did not include the indoor season, which is considered part of the winter calendar.

“I think it was a pretty unfortunate decision,” LSU track coach Dennis Shaver said Thursday on a video conference call. “I know our coaches’ association is disappointed.

“The real competitive issue for us is if we have freshman who used up their indoor eligibility but not their outdoor. Three years from now we may have to make a decision whether to bring them back for outdoor when we can’t use them for indoor. It would be a lot less complicated if they granted both.”

The spring sports cancelation stung as badly for the track and field program as any at LSU. Both the LSU men and women were ranked No. 1 nationally, the Lady Tigers having started the year ranked 16th.

“You work so hard to have the opportunity to represent LSU and bring home an NCAA title,” Shaver said. “I feel we were destined to do that. We were healthy. We were confident. Both teams had the ammunition.”

Women’s golf

His team’s comeback season cut short, LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion said he couldn’t help but be disappointed by the way it ended. The Lady Tigers won three of the seven tournaments they entered and finished 14th in the final NCAA rankings. Freshman Ingrid Lindblad, one of 10 finalists for The ANNIKA Award, won twice.

“You don’t really get over it,” Runion said. “You think about the missed opportunities for a while. Having the team we have, it’s hard not to think about it.”

Runion said LSU will lose its only senior for 2020-21. Monica Dibildox, who played in one tournament, may transfer or move on with her post-golf career.

LSU, which was supposed to be competing in the Southeastern Conference championship tournament this week, is still in line to host an NCAA regional in May 2021 at the University Club. The LSU men were to have hosted at the U-Club this May, but that regional was canceled.

Women’s tennis

Michael Sell, LSU’s co-head tennis coach with his wife Julia, told a story of getting a video of LSU’s Nina Geissler back home in Switzerland, banging tennis balls off the wall of a parking garage near her home.

As for athletes everywhere, practice routines have had to get quite inventive. But Sell said the pandemic pause can still be a time for the Lady Tigers to improve on their sills.

“Whether it’s gaining muscle or getting a faster first step, there’s plenty that you can do,” Sell said. “They’re watching film of their matches, they just can’t be on the court. That’s almost as important now as being on the court. And fitness improves physicality and the mental aspect.”

The Lady Tigers went 10-3 this season and started SEC play 3-1. Sell said six of his eight players have returned home except for junior Eden Richardson and sophomore Anna Loughlan, two English players who decided to remain in Louisiana because of coronavirus concerns back home.

Sell said he also expects LSU’s lone senior, Paris Corley, to return for 2020-21. Corley went 17-10 this season, leading the Lady Tigers in wins.