If LSU wins on Saturday against Texas A&M in Death Valley, the Tigers will be bowl eligible.

If they lose, Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU will come to a close without a bowl game for a second consecutive season.

The Tigers (5-6, 2-5) will be underdogs on their home field, but the oddsmakers don’t see the Aggies as overwhelming road favorites at -6.5

The LSU-Texas A&M rivalry has been wild and unpredictable over the years, so it wouldn’t be that unusual to see the Tigers send Orgeron off on a bright note.

While Orgeron initially said he would coach the bowl game if the Tigers reached the six-win threshold, it’s not clear if LSU administration will sign off on that idea when the time comes.

Orgeron’s replacement may be hired soon, and much of the talk this week is about the coaching search and not about the renewal of the rivalry with Texas A&M.

If LSU finds a way to improve on last week’s offensive performance against Louisiana-Monroe, they’ll have a shot to pick up the win.

If the Tigers look as flat as they did against the Warhawks, the 2021 season will come to a quick end.

Week 12: LSU vs. Texas A&M

When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The line: Texas A&M (-6.5) at LSU

Series record: LSU leads, 34-22-3

Texas A&M record: 8-3, 4-3

LSU record: 5-6, 2-5

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on ESPN and the Watch ESPN app with a cable account subscription that includes ESPN.

LSU football's Sage Ryan and Maason Smith to return for Texas A&M game Both defensive back Sage Ryan and defensive lineman Maason Smith are expected to return for Tigers' final regular season game against Texas A&M.

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

919: Rushing yards by LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price.

125: Tackles by LSU LB Damone Clark, who is a finalist for the Butkus Award.

984: Rushing yards by Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller.

9: Number of interceptions thrown by Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada

SEC schedule

Thursday

6:30 p.m. - Ole Miss at Mississippi State (ESPN)

Friday

2:30 p.m. - Missouri at Arkansas (CBS)

Saturday

11 a.m. - Georgia at Georgia Tech (ABC)

11 a.m. - Florida State at Florida (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. - Alabama at Auburn (CBS)

2:45 p.m. - Vanderbilt at Tennessee (SECN)

6 p.m. - Texas A&M at LSU (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. - Kentucky at Louisville (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. - Clemson at South Carolina (SECN)