The first College Football Playoff rankings don’t come out until Nov. 5, the Tuesday before the LSU-Alabama game. The national semifinals don’t come until Dec. 28 in the Fiesta and Peach bowls, from which two teams will emerge to play for the national championship Jan. 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
But make no mistake. The knockout rounds are already being played.
Ask Notre Dame, whose annual feast-or-famine title hopes were dealt a serious hit three weeks ago with a 23-17 loss at Georgia. Ask Texas, which after losing in September 45-38 to LSU will either find its hopes revived or dashed depending on whether it can take out Oklahoma on Saturday.
That Texas win continues to rank as super-pivotal for LSU heading into the most crucial four-game stretch of the season: Florida on Saturday, at Mississippi State next week, Auburn at home Oct. 26, then at Alabama on Nov. 9. It leaves LSU fans, for the moment, rooting for Texas to beat the Sooners in the Red River Rivalry for the second straight year.
Even though LSU has slipped back a notch to No. 5 and No. 6 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ rankings, respectively, the Tigers have carved out a reasonable amount of respect through the first half of the season.
That respect goes up significantly if LSU can beat No. 7 Florida on Saturday in Tiger Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN).
LSU is already the only championship contender with a true road win over a top-10 opponent. And if the Tigers can beat another top-10 team at home, they would be, for now, the only contender with a pair of wins over teams ranked in the top 10 when LSU played them.
It’s a claim the other top six teams in The Associated Press poll find lacking:
- 1. Alabama (5-0): no ranked opponents; at No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday
- 2. Clemson (5-0): beat then-No. 12 Texas A&M 24-10 at home
- 3. Ohio State (6-0): beat No. 25 Michigan State 34-10 at home
- 4. Georgia (5-0): beat then-No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17 at home
- 6. Oklahoma (5-0): no ranked opponents; versus No. 11 Texas on Saturday
A pair of top-10 wins would make it hard to keep LSU out of the top four in the polls, though the AP and coaches’ rankings are essentially only for show. The polls have no bearing on the CFP rankings and are given little to no consideration when the CFP committee starts to deliberate.
It may have gone little noticed, but LSU picked up two No. 1 votes in this week’s AP poll: one from Gainesville (Florida) Sun columnist Pat Dooley, who covers Florida, the other from Ryan Aber of The Daily Oklahoman in Oklahoma City, who covers OU.
Dooley’s reasoning for putting LSU No. 1 ahead of the showdown with the Gators is exactly what we’ve been talking about: the Tigers’ body of work to date.
“I had Auburn No. 1 the week before,” Dooley said, referring to Auburn’s 24-13 loss to the Gators. “After that game, LSU has the best win at Texas. If Florida somehow wins (Saturday), I’d probably pick them No. 1. I’m trying to look at it like the selection committee does.”
Aber had a similar reason behind his LSU ranking.
“As more games get played, I start evaluating by what teams have done this season,” Aber said. “LSU’s win at Texas was as impressive as any this season. Winning on the road against a very good opponent counts for something. Obviously these next four games are going to tell a lot about just how good the Tigers are but for now, I felt they were worthy of that top spot.”
The fact that LSU beat Texas in Austin rather than in Tiger Stadium is a big plus in its favor.
Unlike the NCAA basketball selection committee, which puts a lot of stock in a prescribed formula that includes the new NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) instead of RPI, the CFP committee relies on its eyes and hearts. That committee spends the second half of the season trying to intuit a top 25 from huge reams of data rather than being bound by a few key numbers.
That said, road wins still count for an awful lot. For the NCAA basketball committee, it’s like 1.4 for a road win compared to 0.7 for a home win. The CFP committee similarly weighs road wins strongly, which is a major reason LSU’s win at Texas remains the most impressive victory any team has posted to date.
If LSU loses to Florida, it wouldn’t be a death blow to the Tigers’ national championship hopes, but it would melt their margin for error down to zero. Though LSU won the BCS national title with a pair of triple-overtime losses in 2007, realistically neither the Tigers nor anyone else can expect to make the CFP “final four” with more than one loss on their record.
CFP rankings schedule
- Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Sunday, Dec. 8 (Selection Day)