Ed Orgeron has added a familiar face to his coaching staff, hiring Kenechi Udeze as a defensive analyst on Friday.
Udeze, who spent the last three seasons as the defensive line coach at Southern Cal, is listed on LSU's official coaching staff, as part of a analyst staff that has swelled to 11 members.
Udeze was an All-American defensive end at USC from 2001 to 2003, when Orgeron was the Trojans defensive line coach. Together, they helped USC win a share of the 2003 football national championship.
This is the latest addition to LSU's support staff, which added longtime defensive coordinator Kevin Cosgrove in March.
Udeze was the No. 20 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2004, where he played four seasons before beginning a career in college coaching.
He started as a strength coach at the University of Washington from 2009-2012, during the time when now-LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was the athletic director in Washington.
Udeze then became spent two seasons as an assistant in the NFL, with the Seattle Seahawks as an assistant defensive line coach in 2012 and the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, where he was a part of an NFL minority coaching fellowship.
Udeze then became the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Pittsburgh from 2014-15 and USC in 2015.