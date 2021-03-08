LSU embarks on another five-game week after its series loss to Oral Roberts, starting Tuesday against Texas Southern. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas Southern is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 9-3. Oral Roberts is 3-9.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. LHP Javen Coleman (1-0, 4.26 ERA, 6.1 IP, 4 BB, 11 SO); TSU – TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Coach Paul Mainieri said LSU will change its infield this week as sophomore Cade Doughty returns. What does that entail? He didn't say. The Tigers could go in a number of directions. Sophomore Zach Arnold, who's batting .341, will likely remain in the lineup. Other than that, nothing appears certain. Perhaps sophomore Collier Cranford, a consistent and smooth defender, will receive his first start this year. Or maybe Mainieri will shake things up more than that. We'll see.