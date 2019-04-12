COLUMBIA, Mo. — Junior pitcher Zack Hess left with an injury in the first inning of LSU baseball's game Friday night against Missouri.
After Hess threw his eighth pitch of the game, coach Paul Mainieri and athletic trainer Cory Couture trotted to the mound. They chatted with Hess, who threw one practice pitch before walking off the field with Couture.
Hess hit the first batter of the game and walked the second. He left the game in the midst of a 3-2 count.
Sophomore Ma'Khail Hilliard entered the game for Hess. Hilliard walked his first batter, loading the bases. Six runs scored before he recorded the first out of the inning.
More to come.