LSU has been both a substantial underdog and a substantial favorite this season.
The No. 5 Tigers can't claim to be either when it plays at No. 22 Florida in Gainesville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The game is essentially a toss-up, with LSU standing as the consensus minus-1 favorite for most of the week.
Part of the betting line is still slightly factored by preseason expectations, said Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports, and if the Gators (4-1) hadn't lost to No. 13 Kentucky (5-0) in Week Two, it is likely that they would have been favored in this game.
"Florida's loss to Kentucky is looking better in hindsight," Riordan said, "and their win at Mississippi State was done in impressive fashion, holding a very good Bulldogs offense to six points and 202 yards."
But what of LSU's 45-16 demolishing of Ole Miss last Saturday? And its Top 10 wins over No. 17 Miami (4-1) and No. 8 Auburn (4-1)?
"LSU has been better than expected," Riordan said. "But the one-point win over Auburn isn't looking as impressive as you would expect, because Auburn has been worse than preseason projections/rankings."
Since its loss to LSU, Auburn has beaten Arkansas (1-4) and Southern Mississippi (2-2).
Bettors still need to see more positive evidence from the LSU offense, Riordan said, in order to confidently pick LSU to prevail over a defense like Florida's, which ranks in the Top 25 in both scoring defense (ninth, 14 points allowed per game) and total defense (19th, 311 yards allowed per game).
LSU's 45 points over an Ole Miss defense that ranks outside the Top 100 in scoring defense (117th, 38.4 points allowed per game), plus quarterback Joe Burrow's 388 total offensive yards, aren't enough.
"At this point it really isn't a coaching matchup or a feeling, it's just the results," Riordan said. "LSU is slightly better than Florida, but Florida has home field."