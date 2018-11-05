Ed Orgeron said Monday that starting LSU free safety John Battle is questionable for Saturday's game at Arkansas.

"I'd say he's 50-50," Orgeron said.

Battle, the Tigers' fifth-leading tackler with 37, suffered an apparent ankle injury on the first play of LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Battle tweeted early Sunday morning "I'm good everybody and I'll be back soon!"

Todd Harris replaced Battle against the Crimson Tide, and he led the team with 12 total tackles and forced the first interception of the season off Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Battle, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound senior from Hallandale, Florida, has started in every game except Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22 — when the Tigers won 38-21 while surrendering 330 passing yards.

Arkansas has the nation's 95th-ranked pass offense under first-year head coach Chad Morris, averaging 202.4 passing yards per game.

LSU plays at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.