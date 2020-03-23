While college football recruiting is in a mandated dead period through April 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak, the recruiting news cycle spins on.

Monday, it brought some good news for LSU regarding its pursuit of the nation’s top quarterback prospect for 2020-21.

Caleb Williams, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound signal caller from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga opened the week by announcing his five finalists: CFP National Championship Game participants LSU and Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Maryland.

LSU beat Oklahoma in the CFP semifinals in the Peach Bowl. Maryland is about a half-hour drive from Williams’ high school.

While Williams’ intentions may be good news for LSU fans, it must be noted that 247Sports.com has him as a heavy lean to the Sooners with the Tigers currently in second place. The website rates him as the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect.

Williams took an unofficial visit to LSU in late November. His father Carl told 247Sports.com that his son would be taking another visit to LSU at some point, though he did not say when or specify whether that would be an official visit.

The Tigers currently have five commitments for the 2020-21 cycle, most recently picking up a pledge Thursday from three-star safety Dakota Mitchell (5-11, 170) out of Winter Park (Florida) High School. He picked LSU over Florida, Georgia and a host of other schools.

LSU’s other commitments include five-star outside linebacker Raesjon Davis (6-1, 215) of Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei, four-star wide receiver Deion Smith (6-1, 172) of Jackson (Mississippi) Provine, three-star defensive tackle Anthony Hundley (6-3, 270) of Miami Booker T. Washington and punter Peyton Todd (6-5, 210) of West Monroe.

LSU signed 24 players in the recruiting cycle completed last month and had the nation’s No. 4-ranked class according to 247Sports behind Georgia, Alabama and Clemson.