When Kim Mulkey arrived at LSU last April amid conquering hero-like fanfare, with the band playing and fans cheering and her pointing to the program’s national championship-less Final Four rafters hanging from the ceiling, it wasn’t difficult to envision the long-range goals for the Tigers.

But no one could have pictured Mulkey’s first team being where it is quite this fast.

LSU is 17-2 overall, 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Tuesday, the Tigers cracked the top 10 for the first time since December 2009, surging up four spots to No. 10 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. LSU moved up to No. 11 in The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. LSU is two spots ahead of Connecticut in the coaches’ poll and six spots ahead of her old team at Baylor, which started the season at No. 5. Remarkable milestones both.

If you’re wondering, Mulkey is not one of the 32 coaches voting in this season’s poll. So the respect for what her team has done is even more significant.

The question now becomes where do the Tigers go from here?

If the season ended today, LSU would be the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament and would be in line to be a top-four regional seed in the NCAA tournament. Seeding is based in large part on a team’s NET ranking — as of Tuesday the Tigers were at No. 15.

Top four regional seeds have the right to host first- and second-round games, something LSU hasn’t done since 2014. Heck, the Tigers haven’t been in the NCAA tournament at all since 2018, though their 20-10 team almost certainly would have made it before the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

But 10 games remain in the regular season. Ten games that start with back-to-back road games Sunday at Florida (13-5, 3-2 SEC) and next Thursday at Arkansas (11-6, 1-3). Games in which this LSU team is likely to learn what it’s like to go from the hunter to the hunted, if the Tigers haven't learned that already.

Perhaps it’s good that LSU doesn’t have a game until then. The Tigers have a moment to take stock, to reassess. Mulkey wants her team to remember the goals it started with this season, when ever reaching the top 10 seemed like a flight of fancy, but also to try to push themselves farther.

“Our goal was to finish in the top half” of the SEC, Mulkey said Tuesday. “That’s still our goal. Our goal was to get to the NCAA tournament. That’s still our goal. That will not change. But give them a little pressure, something more than that to shoot for. Because they have put themselves in that position to be able to talk about it.

“But at the same time, don’t make it bigger than getting to the tournament. Because too much can happen. You can have injuries. You can go on the road and lose two times. If you do, the sky’s not falling. Were you in the game? Did you have a chance to win the game? Was it just a bad night? Don’t know.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The other goal was simply to play hard, to give every ounce of effort each time out. Anyone who watches Mulkey stalk the sideline exuding a panoply of emotions, urging her team on and working the refs, knows she does that. And that energy transfers to her team. A team whose collective whole appears to have exceeded the sum of its parts.

Even Mulkey is wowed a bit by the success her team has had.

“I don’t think anybody saw this coming,” she said.

+2 LSU women take down Vanderbilt behind solid team effort; Aifuwa, Morris each score 20 Losing a key player often requires multiple teammates to pick up the slack, and that was the recipe for No. 12 LSU's success Sunday.

While the win total is great, even the losses aren’t bad. LSU was beaten by No. 1 South Carolina and Florida Gulf Coast, No. 36 in the NET with a 12-1 record. The Tigers also have wins over Iowa State (No. 7 in the coaches’ poll) and No. 13 Georgia, which visits the PMAC on Feb. 10.

Aside from Florida and Arkansas on the road and Georgia at home, LSU goes to Ole Miss (15-2, 3-1) and finishes the season at Tennessee (17-1, 6-0). There is a rematch on the road at Texas A&M and a home game with Kentucky (8-5, 1-2), hanging in at No. 22 in the coaches’ poll.

Mulkey likes what she’s seen from her team, especially after the losses. She’s made LSU into the kind of winner it hasn’t been in years, but happily admits her work has been made easier by a roster topped with five seniors.

“The two times we lost, I’ve loved how they’ve come back to work,” she said. “They look you in the eyes. They’re angry at themselves for something they could have done better. It bothers them, but they’re not devastated. They get back on that floor and they just work. They correct things. They let you give them constructive criticism. They let you get on them in the games and they get on each other. That’s a good thing. They hold each other responsible.”

The Tigers will need that attitude as the season goes on, the attention and expectations grow, and the games get tougher and more important.

“Everyone is pulling in the right direction,” Mulkey said. “We know what lies ahead. The season has a long way to go.”