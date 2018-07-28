OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Joe Burrow, Jr.
Justin McMillan, Jr.
Myles Brennan, So.
Lowell Narcisse, RFr.
How it enters camp: Burrow, the Ohio State transfer, is the presumed leader in the quarterback derby, but Ed Orgeron insisted no player has an edge heading into camp.
How it could leave camp: Orgeron has said he wants to name a starter before the season opener against Miami, but he wouldn’t be against using two quarterbacks in that game if necessary.
TAILBACK
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, So.
Nick Brossette, Sr.
Lanard Fournette, Jr.
Chris Curry, Fr.
Tae Provens, Fr.
How it enters camp: Edwards-Helaire and Brossette are likely to compete for the top two jobs, with Edwards-Helaire filling the all-purpose role as a rusher and receiver.
How it could leave camp: Provens drew rave reviews in the spring as a speed back, and Curry has a reputation as a bruiser. Don’t be surprised if either back carves out a supporting role.
WIDE RECEIVER
Jonathan Giles, Jr.
Justin Jefferson, So.
Stephen Sullivan, Jr.
Racey McMath, So.
Derrick Dillon, Jr.
Dee Anderson, Jr.
Drake Davis, Jr.
Terrace Marshall, Fr.
Ja’Marr Chase, Fr.
Kenan Jones, Fr.
Jaray Jenkins, Fr.
How it enters camp: Giles, a Texas Tech transfer, and Jefferson, an LSU legacy, earned the most reps in the spring and likely have two of the Tigers’ three starting spots close to locked in.
How it could leave camp: Marshall and Chase, both true freshmen, should make immediate contributions. Although Sullivan, Anderson, Dillon and Davis have some experience, none of them has blossomed. Jones and Jenkins could make a move and give LSU one of the deepest receiving corps in the SEC.
TIGHT END
Foster Moreau, Sr.
Thaddeus Moss, So.
Jacory Washington, Sr.
Zach Sheffer, Fr.
How it enters camp: Moreau is the unquestioned leader in the group, rolling into camp with 30 catches for 357 yards and four touchdowns over the past two seasons.
How it could leave camp: With Jamal Pettigrew recovering from knee surgery, expect Moss, Washington and Sheffer to earn more and varied reps this fall.
TACKLE
Saahdiq Charles, So.
Badara Traore, Jr.
Austin Deculus, So.
Adrian Magee, Jr.
Jakori Savage, So.
Cameron Wire, Fr.
How it enters camp: Charles returns for his second year starting at left tackle, while Deculus and Traore, a junior-college transfer, will compete for the right tackle job.
How it could leave camp: Deculus and Traore’s competition should be resolved by the end of camp, though veterans Magee and Savage could make the race interesting.
GUARD
Garrett Brumfield, Sr.
Ed Ingram, So.
Damien Lewis, Jr.
Donavaughn Campbell, So.
How it enters camp: Brumfield and Ingram are returning starters on the offensive line, but Lewis, another junior-college transfer, frequently earned the praise of coaches during his first spring in Baton Rouge.
How it could leave camp: LSU will start its five best offensive linemen. If Brumfield, Ingram and Lewis all fit the bill, the Tigers will find a way to use all three.
CENTER
Lloyd Cushenberry III, So.
Cole Smith, Fr.
How it enters camp: Cushenberry appears to be the successor to Will Clapp at center, taking over after a year as the backup.
How it could leave camp: Depending on how the guard competition plays out, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Cushenberry pushed by Brumfield, Lewis or Ingram, who’d be learning center on the fly.
DEFENSE
NOSE TACKLE
Ed Alexander, Jr.
Tyler Shelvin, RFr.
Dominic Livingston, Fr.
How it enters camp: Alexander missed most of spring practice with an injury, but he’s the anticipated space-eater in the middle of LSU’s defense.
How it could leave camp: If he’s in shape, Shelvin could be one of the biggest difference-makers on LSU’s defense. He had to sit out last season but was a key signee in 2017. His big body and leverage should be too much for many offensive linemen to handle.
DEFENSIVE END
Rashard Lawrence, Jr.
Breiden Fehoko, Jr.
Neil Farrell, So.
Glen Logan, So.
Dare Rosenthal, Fr.
Davin Cotton, Fr.
Nelson Jenkins, Fr.
How it enters camp: Lawrence and Fehoko have solidified starting roles, starring as talented leaders in Dave Aranda’s stout front seven.
How it could leave camp: LSU has a glut of freshmen defensive linemen, with Rosenthal, Cotton and Jenkins competing for contributing roles.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
K’Lavon Chaisson, So.
Ray Thornton, So.
Andre Anthony, So.
Michael Divinity Jr., Jr.
Travez Moore, Jr.
Jarell Cherry, Fr.
Dantrieze Scott, Fr.
How it enters camp: Chaisson is expected to assume the B-linebacker job, more or less a designated pass rusher. Thornton and Divinity are potentially competing at F-linebacker, a coverage and run-support role.
How it could leave camp: Cherry and Moore, another junior-college transfer, could back up Chaisson off the edge, with Scott poised to get reps at either position.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Devin White, Jr.
Jacob Phillips, So.
Tyler Taylor, So.
Patrick Queen, So.
Micah Baskerville, Fr.
Damone Clark, Fr.
How it enters camp: No one’s starting spot is safer than White’s. Phillips and Taylor will compete to start next to him.
How it could leave camp: Queen has a reputation of pushing White and could earn some playing time, as can freshmen Baskerville and Clark.
CORNERBACK
Greedy Williams, So.
Terrence Alexander, Sr.
Kristian Fulton, Jr.
Kary Vincent Jr., So.
Jontre Kirklin, So.
Kelvin Joseph, Fr.
Mannie Netherly, So.
How it enters camp: Williams showed off his star power last year and returns as the top player in the secondary, but the job opposite him is in flux as the Tigers search for replacements for Donte Jackson and Kevin Toliver II.
How it could leave camp: Alexander, a Stanford graduate transfer, and Kelvin Joseph can make the No. 2 cornerback race interesting, along underclassmen Vincent and Kirklin. Fulton is serving a two-year NCAA suspension, but the NCAA has re-opened his appeal. If he can play this season, it will be a big boost.
SAFETY
John Battle, Sr.
Grant Delpit, So.
Eric Monroe, So.
Ed Paris, Sr.
JaCoby Stevens, So.
Todd Harris, So.
How it enters camp: Battle and Delpit return as starters, but Paris and Monroe also have significant experience and will contribute in a loaded safety room.
How it could leave camp: Don’t be shocked if Monroe, Paris, Stevens or Harris competes with some of the cornerbacks to start at the nickel. It’s an important position because Aranda plans to use five defensive backs as his base scheme.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
Cole Tracy, Sr.
Connor Culp, So.
Jack Gonsoulin, Jr.
How it enters camp: Orgeron brought in Tracy, a transfer from Division II Assumption College, specifically to fix the Tigers’ kicking problems (they were 16 of 27 on field goals last year). Expect Tracy to take over.
How it could leave camp: Culp and Gonsoulin underwhelmed last year, but if they’ve grown in the offseason, they could push Tracy in the competition.
PUNTER
Josh Growden, Jr.
Zach Von Rosenberg, So.
How it enters camp: Growden and Von Rosenberg split time last fall as LSU’s long- and short-distance punters. Expect more of the same.
How it could leave camp: If one punter asserts himself as a leader under new special-teams coach Greg McMahon, LSU could go with a less-specialized approach.
RETURN SPECIALIST
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, So.
WR Jonathan Giles, Jr.
WR Justin Jefferson, So.
WR Derrick Dillon, Jr.
CB Kary Vincent Jr., So.
RB Tae Provens, Fr.
How it enters camp: Edwards-Helaire was LSU’s top kick returner last fall, but if he wins the No. 1 tailback job, he might see fewer reps on special teams. One of LSU’s star receivers should take over for DJ Chark as punt returner, whether it’s Giles, Jefferson or Dillon.
How it could leave camp: Vincent, a track sprinter in the spring, could win a return job on straight-ahead speed alone, and Provens could make a difference as well.
SNAPPER
Blake Ferguson, Jr.
How it enters camp: Continuing the Ferguson snapping dynasty at LSU, he returns for his third year.
How it could leave camp: Ferguson shouldn’t and won’t have any competition.