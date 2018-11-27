A program that had long been searching for a quarterback to be its hero received one Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Only, Joe Burrow was the kind of hero found in Greek tragedy: valiant and inspired, immortalized in a story that sticks to the soul in a way that only loss can.
Who will forget where they were when they witnessed college football history? When LSU and Texas A&M combined to score 146 points, the most ever in the NCAA? When, after a thrilling 4 hours and 53 minutes and a record-tying seven overtimes, Aggie receiver Kendrick Rogers caught the final two-point conversion to beat LSU 74-72? How Burrow and his exhausted teammates strode to the visiting tunnel as fans stormed the field?
Burrow threw for 270 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, tied the single-game school record with three rushing touchdowns, and rushed for 100 yards on 29 carries, which was more than any other LSU running back had carried the ball in any game all season.
Turning Burrow loose against Texas A&M, Ed Orgeron said on WNXX-FM 104.5 Tuesday, was part of the game plan. The coaching staff had restricted Burrow's carries during the season, Orgeron said, since backup Myles Brennan was the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster, and Brennan had been dealing with a minor injury that restricted his ability to throw.
"We went into the last game saying we were going to run him," Orgeron said. "That's what he can do along with throwing the football. It was obvious that he was a force running the football."
The most Burrow had carried the football before was in LSU'3 36-16 win over then-No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 13, when he had 13 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
And after Burrow left the playing field on Saturday, Orgeron said, he cramped up and was hooked to IVs.
"He wanted to lead that game," Orgeron said.
Burrow jolted the Tigers offense out of its stagnancy on the third drive of the game, tucking and scrambling up the middle for 10 yards before being hit hard by Texas A&M middle linebacker Otaro Alaka at midfield. Slowly, Burrow knelt up and thrust his arm out to signal a first down.
On that drive, Burrow was 4 of 5 passing for 25 yards, and he tied the game 7-7 with a 22-yard touchdown run on a zone-read keeper.
By halftime, Burrow had more rushing yards (61) than the Tigers offense (54), due to negative plays forced by Texas A&M, which entered the game with the nation's No. 2 rush defense.
LSU recorded 161 rushing yards in the second half — more than the Aggies had given up in a full game all season.
The success followed an adjustment in offensive formation. The Tigers came out in a two-back shotgun set, lining up both Nick Brossette and third-team running back Lanard Fournette on opposite sides of Burrow. On LSU's first and second plays of the second half, Brossette rushed for nine, then seven yards while Fournette blocked out in front.
The runs set up Burrow's play-action pass to Justin Jefferson, who gained 24 yards to midfield. LSU converted four third downs on the drive — one on a 12-yard scramble by Burrow — and Burrow tied the game 17-17 with a 7-yard touchdown fade to Jefferson.
Later in the fourth, LSU used the same two-back set. Only this time, Brossette blocked for Fournette, a junior who had only previously carried the ball 17 carries in his career. Fournette dashed down the left sideline for a 46-yard gain to the Texas A&M 30. Three plays later, Burrow completed a 14-yard touchdown to senior tight end Foster Moreau to go up 31-24 with 6:41 left in regulation.
LSU had not scored more than 30 points against an Southeastern Conference opponent since its win over Georgia, five games before.
Just how was the LSU offense able break out of the rut?
"Because (offensive coordinator) Steve Ensminger is one of the best goddamn coordinators in the country," Moreau said Saturday. "And I've said it at the beginning of the season. People laughed at me. People scoffed at me. They did just like they did all season. They throw us by like we were nothing."
And Burrow was throwing passes like they were nothing.
Accuracy had been an issue for Burrow in his first eight games at LSU, completing 138 of 258 of his passes (53.5 percent). In the last three, against pass defenses that each ranked 89th or lower in the nation, Burrow completed 60 of 87 of his passes (69 percent).
From the start of the fourth quarter against Texas A&M, Burrow was 6 of 8 passing for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
In the third overtime, Burrow threw a 25-yard touchdown to Dee Anderson in the right corner of the end zone, which fit right over the shoulder of Texas A&M corner Myles Jones.
"It's been the Joe Burrow show," ESPN analyst Matt Stinchcomb said on-air.
Burrow rushed for touchdowns in both the sixth and seventh overtimes, spinning out of a tackle for a 10-yard score in the seventh.
Then came the fatal play, a two-point conversion pass attempt — a quick slant to the left to Anderson — that was tipped at the line by Aggies defensive end Landis Durham.
Anderson fielded the catch like a center fielder, but was tackled short of the end zone.