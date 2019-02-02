ON CAMPUS
Derek Stingley
CB · 6-1 · 195 · Baton Rouge (Dunham) · *****
Siaki Ika
DT · 6-4 · 347 · Salt Lake City (East) · ****
Charles Turner
TE · 6-4 · 245 · Canton, Ohio (IMG) · ***
TK McLendon
TE · 6-5 · 241 · Soperton, Ga. (Copiah-Lincoln CC) · ***
DECEMBER SIGNEES
John Emery
RB · 5-11 · 210 · Destrehan (Destrehan) · *****
Marcel Brooks
OLB · 6-2 · 187 · Flower Mound, Texas (Marcus) · *****
Kardell Thomas
OG · 6-3 · 358 · Baton Rouge (Southern Lab) · ****
Trey Palmer
WR · 6-1 · 177 · Kentwood (Kentwood) · ****
Tyrion Davis-Price
RB · 6-1 · 223 · Baton Rouge (Southern Lab) · ****
Donte Starks
ILB · 6-1 · 212 · Marrero (John Ehret) · ****
Anthony Bradford
OG · 6-5 · 367 · Muskegon, Mich. (Muskegon) · ****
Peter Parrish
QB · 6-1 · 199 · Phenix City, Ala. (Central) · ****
Raydarious Jones
CB · 6-2 · 160 · Horn Lake, Miss. (Horn Lake) · ****
Thomas Perry
OT · 6-6 · 328 · Lafayette (Teurlings Catholic) · ***
Cordale Flott
CB · 6-0 · 155 · Saraland · Ala. (Saraland), ***
Kendall McCallum
ILB · 6-3 · 247 · Oxford, Ala. (Oxford) · ***
Joseph Evans
DT · 6-2 · 302 · Haynesville (Haynesville) · ***
Cade York
K · 6-1 · 182 · Prosper, Texas · ***
Quentin Skinner
LS · 6-1 · 260 · Buford, Ga. (Buford) · ***
ANALYSIS: Ed Orgeron could finish the recruiting season with his highest-rated class at LSU. The talent that signed in December ranked the Tigers’ 2019 class No. 7 nationally according to 247Sports, tied with Orgeron’s first class in 2017. Major needs were met: Stingley will fill in for All-American corner Greedy Williams, who left early for the NFL draft; Emery and Davis-Price will help build depth with the loss of LSU’s senior leading rusher Nick Brossette; and Thomas, who dropped to a four-star since signing, will step into a line that was marred by injury, suspension and the expired eligibility of left guard Garrett Brumfield. With Parrish, LSU signed its first high school quarterback since 2017. Ika was a signing day surprise, although Orgeron stated he still wants more defensive linemen in the class. Orgeron made it clear after the 29-0 loss to Alabama the Tigers needed to be more physical in the trenches.
COMMITMENTS
Maurice Hampton
CB · 6-0 · 205 · Memphis, Tenn. (University) · ****
Ray Parker
OT · 6-5 · 250 · Ruston (Ruston) · ****
ANALYSIS: Both recruits are expected to sign with LSU on Wednesday. Although Parker is expected to excel at tackle, he played tight end for Class 5A Ruston and caught 22 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. There were a few schools that pitched Parker the opportunity to play tight end in college; but he is expected to play tackle at LSU. He’d be the highest-rated tackle since Austin Deculus (No. 10) signed with the Tigers two classes ago. Pass protection was an issue for LSU in 2018, when the school ranked 106th nationally with 35 sacks allowed. Deculus and Saahdiq Charles became the standard tackles when JC transfer Badara Traore struggled to transition to FBS play. Hampton is also a star baseball player, and MLB.com has the five-tool outfielder ranked No. 27 in its top 50 players available for the 2019 MLB draft. He’ll play both football and baseball at LSU if he doesn’t turn pro, and he’s a talented cornerback, too — named Mr. Tennessee Football at the Class 3A level in 2018. Hampton would join LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips, a former Mr. Tennessee Football himself.
HARD TARGETS
George Pickens
WR · 6-3 · 190 · Hoover, Ala. (Hoover) · *****
Ishmael Sopsher
DT · 6-3 · 334 · Amite (Amite) · ****
Devonta Lee
ATH · 6-2 · 212 · Amite (Amite) · ****
Charles Moore
SDE · 6-4 · 268 · Louisville, Miss. (Louisville) · ****
John Rhys Plumlee
QB · 6-1 · 185 · Hattiesburg, Miss. (Oak Grove) · ****
Rodney Sopsher
DE · 6-2 · 255 · Iowa Falls, Iowa (Ellsworth CC) · **
ANALYSIS: At the end of last year’s recruiting cycle, Orgeron said LSU was going to “stay close to home” in the future and lock down the top talent in Louisiana. After December’s early signing period, Orgeron said the Tigers didn’t lose a single in-state player to another school that they had offered a scholarship. Well, the top remaining talent is at Amite High between Sopsher and Lee, and there’d be hardly any larger recruiting statement if the LSU coaching staff is able to haul in both of them. It’s no secret that LSU is in tussle with Alabama over both of those recruits, and a win over the Tide in recruiting would be just as much a symbolic victory as it would be tangible. Although Sopsher has dropped a star in recruiting rankings, he’s still a potential force on the defensive line — something that would aid the Tigers significantly in the trench wars against Alabama. Lee is a big, physical receiver that reminds some of former Lutcher High and LSU star Jarvis Landry.