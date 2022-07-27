Gavin Dugas has opted to return for his fifth season at LSU.
The outfielder announced it on Instagram, posting a video with the caption, "One last ride."
Dugas missed much of the season with a thumb injury, appearing in 39 games, going 33-for-108 from the plate (.306) with a .519 slugging percentage and .479 on-base percentage. He was also hit by 15 pitches, leading the conference for much of the season.
After the Hattiesburg Regional, LSU coach Jay Johnson made it clear that Dugas was welcome to come back. He was not taken in the MLB Draft this July.
"I was very honored to coach them, we'll see what happens with Gavin, I would love to have him back again next year," Johnson said in June following the loss to Southern Miss.
He made 62 starts in left field during the 2021 season, leading the SEC with 66 RBIs and blasting 19 home runs. He was voted the NCAA Eugene Regional's most valuable player after hitting .438 for one double, two triples and three home runs.