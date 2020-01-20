LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond has agreed to a three-year extension with the school, multiple reports said Monday.
The deal is still in the works, a source told The Advocate, but once finalized, the New Iberia native will receive a new contract after reportedly turning down an offer from Texas A&M this past weekend.
The news was first reported by Rivals.
Raymond, who started coaching defensive backs at LSU in 2012, has a current contract that averages out to $435,000 per year and it expires March 31, 2020.
The next LSU Board of Supervisors meeting is March 6.
Raymond turned down an offer to join Jimbo Fisher's staff at Texas A&M, according to an AL.com report, which said Raymond was targeted by the Aggies after their cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist left for an NFL job on Mike McCarthy's staff with the Dallas Cowboys.
Raymond, who played collegiately at LSU and spent six seasons in the NFL, coached all of the team's defensive backs through the 2017 season before switching to coaching only cornerbacks in 2018.
During his tenure, the Tigers have enhanced their claim of being "DBU," sending nine secondary players to the NFL with two more likely headed that way in Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton. Raymond has also helped LSU produce seven first team All-Americans.
The attempted hiring of Raymond is the second time a member of Ed Orgeron's staff has turned down the chance to join Fisher in College Station since he took over the program.
Dave Aranda, LSU's former defensive coordinator who was recently named the new head coach at Baylor, spurned multiple advances from Fisher at the beginning of 2018 following LSU's Citrus Bowl loss to Notre Dame.
Orgeron will be faced with restructuring a portion of his staff with Aranda's departure, paired with the loss of former passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who left to join the Carolina Panthers and new head coach Matt Rhule as the team's offensive coordinator.
Mickey Joseph, LSU's wide receivers coach, was also recently offered a promotion to join Nebraska's staff as the Cornhuskers passing game coordinator and associate head coach but turned it down.