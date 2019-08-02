BR.lsupractice.080319 HS 112.JPG
Buy Now

LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) strips the ball from LSU fullback Tory Carter (44) in a ball control drill as LSU holds its first fall practice, Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Tigers' practice facility on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Coach Ed Orgeron tried to give a hint before LSU announced its selections for the No. 18 jersey.

At the end of a press conference on Thursday afternoon, a few hours before LSU released its decision on the coveted uniform, Orgeron said "we had to put the number on the jersey."

Every year since 2003, the jersey number, ineligible for an offensive lineman by NCAA rules, has gone to an LSU player who displayed a selfless attitude with success on and off the field.

LSU gave the number this season to outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and center Lloyd Cushenberry, whose No. 79 jersey will have a No. 18 patch on the left shoulder.

"Y’all didn’t know what I was talking about," Orgeron said about the patch. "That’s what I was talking about."

LSU considered a lot of players for the jersey, and Orgeron said the selections were "very close." Orgeron leaned on director of athletic training Jack Marucci during the decision process.

"We thought those guys were great representatives," Orgeron said.

Chaisson, a two-time member of the Southeastern Conference's all-academic team, recorded 27 tackles and two sacks as a freshman, creating high expectations for his sophomore year. But Chaisson tore his ACL in the opening game. He missed the rest of the season.

Chaisson remained involved with the team while he recovered, showing character that helped him land No. 18 as a redshirt sophomore.

"I know he's going to wear it well," Orgeron said. "I'm proud of him."

Cushenberry, who wore a No. 18 jersey during practice on Friday, started every game last season. He finished his sophomore year second on the team in total offensive snaps with 973.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com.

View comments