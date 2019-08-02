Coach Ed Orgeron tried to give a hint before LSU announced its selections for the No. 18 jersey.

At the end of a press conference on Thursday afternoon, a few hours before LSU released its decision on the coveted uniform, Orgeron said "we had to put the number on the jersey."

Every year since 2003, the jersey number, ineligible for an offensive lineman by NCAA rules, has gone to an LSU player who displayed a selfless attitude with success on and off the field.

LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson 'suspended from all team activities,' Ed Orgeron says Senior wide receiver Dee Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes conditioning, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Friday evening.

LSU gave the number this season to outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and center Lloyd Cushenberry, whose No. 79 jersey will have a No. 18 patch on the left shoulder.

"Y’all didn’t know what I was talking about," Orgeron said about the patch. "That’s what I was talking about."

LSU considered a lot of players for the jersey, and Orgeron said the selections were "very close." Orgeron leaned on director of athletic training Jack Marucci during the decision process.

"We thought those guys were great representatives," Orgeron said.

Football begins: LSU kicks off first practice of the 2019 season; WR Dee Anderson among missing The sky was clear, oh so clear, when LSU's first football practice of preseason camp began, just long enough for a fresh mood to last until ra…

Chaisson, a two-time member of the Southeastern Conference's all-academic team, recorded 27 tackles and two sacks as a freshman, creating high expectations for his sophomore year. But Chaisson tore his ACL in the opening game. He missed the rest of the season.

Chaisson remained involved with the team while he recovered, showing character that helped him land No. 18 as a redshirt sophomore.

"I know he's going to wear it well," Orgeron said. "I'm proud of him."

Cushenberry, who wore a No. 18 jersey during practice on Friday, started every game last season. He finished his sophomore year second on the team in total offensive snaps with 973.

+4 Double take: Lloyd Cushenberry, K'Lavon Chaisson to carry on No. 18 tradition for LSU When members of the LSU football team run onto the field for their first practice of preseason camp Friday, the Tigers will have a new No. 18 …