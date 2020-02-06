LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera and first baseman Cade Beloso on Thursday were voted preseason first-team All-Southeastern Conference selections by league coaches.
The coaches also predicted LSU to finish tied with Auburn for third in the SEC Western Division behind Arkansas and Mississippi State.
LSU received two first-place votes for the division. It did not receive a vote to win the conference.
Cabrera, who will play right field and anchor LSU's lineup this season, was also named a preseason All-American by multiple outlets. The junior has batted .300 with 20 home runs and 104 RBIs during his career.
Beloso took over as LSU's first baseman during a freshman season in which he hit .279 and 10 home runs. Beloso tied with Kentucky first baseman T.J. Collett for the first-team selection.
LSU did not have a player on the All-Conference second team.