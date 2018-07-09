When their playing days are over, former LSU Tigers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brad Wing may have a career as music video actors.
The two made a surprise appearance in rapper Nicki Minaj's video for her new single "Bed," featuring pop singer Ariana Grande, set to be released on Minaj's new album "Queen" in August. The video has been viewed more than 10 million times since its release July 6.
Beckham and Wing appear in the final 30 seconds of the video, offering chocolate-covered strawberries to the women while flirting and mugging for the camera.
Watch the video for "Bed" here.
Both players have a history with Minaj. Beckham has been seen hanging out with the rapper on numerous occasions, while Wing, a big fan of Minaj's, famously got attention from her when he posted a photo to his Instagram using the #NickiMinajChallenge hashtag she started in June 2017.
Minaj promised to shout Wing out for his use of the hashtag, fulfilling that promise with the song "Skrt On Me" with Calvin Harris.
Much love @NICKIMINAJ. Let me know which game you coming to. https://t.co/4xPMJruBst— Brad Wing (@bwing38) June 30, 2017
"Bed" wasn't Beckham's only musical moment as of late. The New York Giants receiver started the #DoTheShiggy challenge on social media after posting an Instagram video on July 4 dancing to Canadian rapper Drake's "In My Feelings" from his latest album "Scorpion."
The song borrows heavily from New Orleans bounce music and features a sample of bounce legend Magnolia Shorty's "Smoking Gun."
