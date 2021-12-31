LSU is expected to hire Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, a source confirmed with The Advocate.
Denbrock has previous ties to coach Brian Kelly. They worked together at Grand Valley State in the early 1990s. They then rejoined years later at Notre Dame from 2010-2016.
Under Kelly, Denbrock worked his way up with the Fighting Irish. He started as a tight ends coach, eventually became the offensive coordinator in 2014 and finished his tenure as the associate head coach while leading wide receivers.
Denbrock then went to Cincinnati, where he has spent the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator. Denbrock also coached tight ends. The Bearcats' season ended Friday night with a 27-6 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
Yahoo Sports first reported Friday night that LSU expected to hire Denbrock. The Tigers are also expected to add former Louisiana Tech offensive coordinator Joe Sloan as the quarterbacks coach, according to Yahoo, as Kelly moves closer to completing his first staff.
Kelly also reportedly hired defensive line coach Jamar Cain, leaving him with one spot left on his on-field staff. The opening will likely go to a wide receivers coach.