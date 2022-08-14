Practicing and playing his high school ball in the shadows of Tiger Stadium steeled Jaquelin Roy’s desire to become part of the LSU football team.
Nothing was going to change that. Certainly not a tough freshman season when the four-star defensive tackle who played just across the campus at University High was pushed hard by his coaches, or an unfulfilling sophomore campaign.
Considering the current landscape that allows athletes to change schools rather easily through the transfer portal, it may have made Roy at least think about moving on.
But the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Roy — the No. 41 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class on the 247Sports composite list — was having none of that.
“No,” he said last week when asked whether he considered a change in scenery. “This is always home, for sure.”
Thus, it would be inaccurate to say Roy has found a “home” on LSU’s front this season under new defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive line coach/run game coordinator Jamar Cain.
By most accounts out of preseason camp, Roy is poised for a breakout season in 2022.
While he’s made just one start in 22 career games, he’s currently starting at nose tackle on a line that includes end Ali Gaye, big end Maason Smith and stand-up edge rusher BJ Ojulari, a preseason first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick.
Despite playing for his third defensive line coach in three seasons, Roy feels more comfortable in a position that will have him playing mostly over the center instead of burly, squatty guards.
Roy added 15 pounds to his frame over the spring and summer to complete the move — which he was “sketchy” about initially, but couldn’t be happier about now.
“I don’t know too many centers that are just going to block me one-on-one,” he said. “When I was playing the three-technique (as a tackle), I struggled with taking the inside step before I got out vertically.
“I’m in an even stance in the nose, so I can step right in and lift whatever the offensive lineman is doing. I can make a play fast. I can be a disturbance.”
Roy explained that in lining up over the center, he can use his quickness to cause the player to snap the ball over the quarterback’s head, make a bad snap in general or even cause a false start.
“That feels real good,” he said.
While those scenarios can be game-changing plays, Roy said the main goal of the D-line is to be responsible and make plays in the gaps to free up the linebackers and secondary — especially against the run.
To that end, many believe Cain’s group — which also includes Jacobian Guillory, Mekhi Wingo, Quency Wiggins, Zavier Carter, Sai’vion Jones, Bryce Langston and Tygee Hill — could be LSU’s best since 2011.
That year, Michael Brockers, Barkevious Mingo, Sam Montgomery, Lavar Edwards, Bennie Logan, Ego Ferguson and Anthony Johnson locked it down for the Tigers’ 13-0 run before falling in the BCS national championship game.
Roy smiled when asked whether LSU’s reputation as a secondary — and, to a lesser extent, the linebackers — school is spreading to now include DLU (Defensive Line U).
“We haven’t used that term in a while, you know, but we’re trying to bring it back,” he said. “We’ll see, the season’s coming soon. I feel our D-line is going to be one of the best in the nation, for sure.”
This year’s group isn’t nearly as experienced even though Roy, Gaye, Smith and Ojulari all have been around for two or three seasons.
“I would say all the young guys are ready to work,” Roy said. “Once they learn the technique and get a bit more consistent, they’ll be ready. We just all need to play as one.”
With three weeks remaining until the Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State, Roy is focusing on his job. That means being better at stopping the run.
“Coach Cain has helped me get better with my technique,” Roy said. “Staying low, low pads, showing me how to strike-block faster. Don’t cock my hands back, go straight from the ball to the man.”
Roy was the state’s No. 2 prospect in the 2020 class behind only five-star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, but he has just 48 tackles and 3½ sacks in his first two seasons.
Most indications are that Roy has made great strides under Cain and his “chill” approach as a California native.
“It’s been cool, just mentally growing up and knowing that same thing could happen at the next level and just coming every day to work,” Roy said. “I’d say probably having the right mindset coming to practice every day and the extra want to do it … just giving my all.”
Roy said former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, a longtime defensive line coach, was extra tough on him as a freshman. He admitted, though, that it was simply because Orgeron wanted him to make an immediate impact on the rotation alongside veterans Glen Logan, Tyler Shelvin, Neil Farrell Jr. and Siaki Ika.
“Coach O expected me to know everything coming out of high school and wanted me to play from Day One, so that was hard being a freshman,” Roy said. “Being on me every day, my mind wasn’t mentally ready for that. But now, it already feels good.”
Ojulari said it looks good so far.
“For Jaquelin, everything is clicking right now on and off the field,” he said. “He’s going to be a very dominant interior lineman for us this year.
"The sky’s the limit … I expect him to have a very dominant season.”
Leah Vann contributed to this report.