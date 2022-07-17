The unofficial start of college football season arrives this week with Southeastern Conference media days. After months of waiting, the annual event signals preseason practice soon will begin across the country.
Brian Kelly speaks first Monday in Atlanta, giving the rest of the league an introduction to LSU’s new coach. Kelly won’t have answers to the most pressing questions — like who will start at quarterback — but that doesn’t mean he won’t be asked them.
This is an interesting year for LSU. As it transitions from Ed Orgeron to Kelly, the program has a lot of new faces, renewed standards and plenty of unknowns after going 11-12 over the past two seasons.
We don’t know how many games LSU will win, but in honor of talking season, let’s examine the five most important questions facing the Tigers this fall. The answers should determine whether LSU is headed in the right direction.
Can Brian Kelly stabilize LSU?
Over the past decade, LSU has experienced exhilarating highs and embarrassing lows. It won a national championship, but it averaged eight wins during the other nine seasons.
That won’t cut it. LSU wants to compete for titles every year, and it doesn’t want another sudden drop-off after it wins.
Enter Kelly.
Consistency throughout his career was part of his allure, especially what he accomplished at Notre Dame. After the Fighting Irish went 4-8 in 2016, they completed five straight 10-win seasons and reached the College Football Playoff twice.
Since he arrived, Kelly has overhauled an LSU program in disarray. He installed accountability measures designed to create discipline, changed the roster and hired several new staff members.
Similar tactics worked at his previous stops, but Kelly must turn a team prone to peaks and valleys into steady contenders.
Who plays quarterback?
LSU has three options at the game’s most important position: sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.
Brennan seemed like the logical choice after he withdrew from the transfer portal, but LSU added Daniels in February to give the room more competition. Then Nussmeier played well throughout spring practice, creating a true three-man race.
The quarterbacks offer various skill sets and potential drawbacks. Brennan has a strong arm and avoided turnovers in limited action, but injuries derailed the last two seasons. Daniels can stress defenses with his legs and started for three years at Arizona State, but his passing numbers regressed in 2021. Nussmeier can make every throw and extend plays, but he needed to improve his decision-making.
Without any separation among the three, Kelly said LSU will run plays tailored to the quarterbacks’ strengths during preseason practice. He hopes one of them will then emerge as the starter.
Will the new faces mesh?
Kelly inherited a roster in shambles. When LSU played in the Texas Bowl, it had less than 40 scholarship players available. Two years of severe attrition had gutted the team.
Kelly and his recruiting staff responded by signing 15 transfers. He prefers to build through traditional recruiting classes, but LSU quickly needed more experience. Many of the players, especially in the secondary, are expected to start right away while underclassmen develop.
In addition to the roster moves, Kelly hired nine new on-field coaches and replaced the majority of the support staff. LSU now has different analysts, strength coaches and nutritionists, bringing sweeping changes to the football operations building.
All of that has to mesh for a football team to run smoothly, and many of the coaches have never worked together. Can everyone quickly get on the same page?
Has the offensive line improved?
The only assistant Kelly retained was offensive line coach Brad Davis, and he has a difficult task: coaching up a position group that struggled early last season and then lost four starters.
A full offseason should help. Davis joined the staff last summer, and the timing condensed months of work into preseason camp. It then took time for veteran linemen to adjust to his style. As injuries affected continuity, the line faltered the first half of the year.
Although the linemen understand Davis now, he is starting from scratch with the personnel. LSU could have five new starters, depending on who steps up in practice next month. Davis will play whoever earns a spot, regardless of seniority.
It’s vital that the unit improves. For LSU to physically control the line of scrimmage — a necessity in offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s scheme — the offensive line has to become a dominant force.
Is depth an issue?
LSU can match talent with anyone at the top of the roster. From wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to defensive lineman Maason Smith, there are plenty of former blue-chip recruits on the first-string offense and defense.
The issues arise further down the roster, particularly in the secondary. When Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse missed spring practice with a foot fracture, LSU moved safety Jordan Toles to cornerback for more depth and used walk-ons.
The Tigers have more options now after Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks and three true freshman cornerbacks joined the team this summer, but if LSU is forced to play backups, can the Tigers keep up in the SEC? The new staff hasn’t had much time to build quality depth.