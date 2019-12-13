They both wear No. 9, have the rapt attention of Louisiana and have been passing along compliments, but Joe Burrow still hasn't met the Saints quarterback he grew up idolizing as an Ohio kid.

But as he spoke to the media a day before a Heisman Trophy ceremony where the LSU quarterback is a prohibitive favorite to win, he was asked again about what Drew Brees' praise meant to him this week.

"I actually haven't met him yet. I would love to do it," Burrow said. "I was an Ohio kid, rooting for the Saints. So it was special to hear him say that, and he was my favorite player growing up."

Burrow was referencing an interview from Thursday in which Brees heaped praise on the Tigers' signal-caller, laughing that one of the things he like was that he also dons the No. 9 on his jersey.

And whether they meet this year or after Burrow almost certainly joins Brees in the NFL as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, they'll have some common ground as a conversation starter.

Burrow won the Maxwell Award Thursday, which Brees also won in 2000 as Purdue's quarterback. Brees was also a Heisman finalist that season, though he finished third in the voting behind Florida State's Chris Weinke and Oklahoma's Josh Heupel and in an incredibly deep class that also included Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick and TCU running back Ladainian Tomlinson.

“You want to root for guys like that, that have to travel that tough road, face some adversity and overcome it, and come out better on the other side. He’s been fun to watch," Brees said Thursday when asked about the LSU quarterback. "It’s fun to watch him operate in that offense. Obviously there’s some carryover from [LSU assistant coach] Joe Brady being here and going there. You see certain things at times and you’re like, ‘wait a minute, that looks familiar.’ But he’s executing it to perfection, he’s making the most out of every play, out of every situation.”

Burrow's Heisman class includes a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes in defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields, along with Oklahome quarterback Jalen Hurts.

But while Burrow hasn't met Brees, he has watched him play live and in person. Burrow was one of multiple LSU players spotted chatting with current Saints lineman and former LSU player Will Clapp on the sidelines before New Orleans' NFC Championship loss to the Los Angeles Rams last January.

And Burrow might not have to take a long walk to make such a meeting happen, should things go right for both LSU and the Saints in their playoff scenarios.

Should LSU beat Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28, it'd set up a showdown on Jan. 13 with the winner of the Ohio State-Clemson Fiesta Bowl, played in -- you guessed it -- New Orleans.

The only question in that scenario is whether the Saints are in town. That date falls just after the Divisional Round of the playoffs with games played on Jan. 11 and 12. The Saints, currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, wouldn't be guaranteed a home game in that round unless they beat out one of the two teams above them for a higher seed and first-round bye.

But wherever the Saints end up, Brees said Thursday he had a good feeling about Burrow and LSU ending up on top, both at the New York Downtown Athletic Club or the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"They seem to feel like they got something special," Brees said. "I hope they go all the way.”

