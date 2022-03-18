MILWAUKEE — LSU looked like a lifeless team for a good portion of the first half in its first-round NCAA tournament game with Iowa State on Friday night.
Despite what the Tigers said during pre-tournament interviews one day earlier, perhaps it wasn’t totally unexpected, considering what they’ve been through in the past week.
Playing for the first time without coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong after they were fired last Saturday, LSU fell behind by 12 points in the first half.
The No. 6-seeded Tigers, desperately needing a big lift, got it from their defense, only to falter late in the game.
Holding the No. 11 seed Cyclones scoreless for the final 6½ minutes of the first half, sixth-seeded LSU climbed back into the game and made a better second-half run before taking a season-ending 59-54 loss in Fiserv Forum.
The win sends Iowa State into a second-round matchup Sunday with the winner of Friday’s late contest between No. 3 seed Wisconsin and No. 14 Colgate.
LSU's season — which started hot, cooled off late and continued without Wade after the school received a notice of allegations from the NCAA earlier this month — ended with a thud.
“First of all, I’d like to thank these players for dealing with a tough week and coming out fighting,” LSU interim coach Kevin Nickelberry said. “We were in it until the end; it was a two-possession game in the end.
“I said all week that it was just basketball,” he added, “but throughout the week, there were distractions. We fought through that and had an opportunity in the end.”
LSU (22-12) had more turnovers than made field goals in the first half — usually a recipe for disaster in the NCAA tournament.
But it was able to clean it up a little bit in the second half to tie Iowa State (21-12) before falling back in the final 2½ minutes.
The Tigers cut the deficit to one, 51-10, when Darius Days hit the back end of a two-shot free-throw opportunity with 2:13 to play.
They were still hanging around when baskets by Tari Eason and Mwani Wilkinson with 1:17 and 47.8 seconds remaining, respectively, cut the Cyclones’ advantage to just two points.
But 3-point baskets by Tyrese Hunter, who made seven on the night, kept LSU at arm's length until the final horn.
Part of their undoing was the Tigers’ 10 turnovers in the first half, which the Cyclones turned into eight points.
And while LSU connected for just seven field goals on 27 attempts before halftime, it managed to trail just 24-19 at the break.
The Tigers' deficit was only five points because Iowa State struggled, too, barely better from the field in going 9 of 27.
In the second half, LSU managed to tie the game at 31-all on three free throws by Eason at the 14:54 mark, but the Tigers never could get over the hump the rest of the way.
Iowa State went back up by 10 points with 7:50 left on a 3-pointer by Hunter and made it an 11-point game, 50-39, at the 7:10 mark on another long-range basket by leading scorer Izaiah Brockington.
Hunter, who led Iowa State with 23 points, buried 7 of 11 shots from beyond the arc — including one with 19.3 seconds to play just before the 30-second shot clock expired that finished LSU off.
That deep 3 padded the Cyclones’ precarious two-point lead and clinched the victory.
“We wanted the ball in his hands late in the game,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said, “and he made some big shots.”
Battling foul trouble most of the night, Eason scored 16 of his team-high 18 points in the second half in a valiant effort.
Days, playing his final game in a Tigers uniform, had eight of his 14 points after intermission and also grabbed 12 rebounds as LSU held a huge 38-29 edge on the glass.
Brockington added 19 points for Iowa State, which shot just 35.7% to LSU’s 37.0%.
Hunter and Brockington combined to go 14 of 29 from the field, while the rest of the team was just 6 of 27.
While Hunter buried seven of his 11 shots from beyond the 3-pointer arc, the rest of the team was just 5 of 26.
“The ball found him,” Otzelberger said. “The guys knew he had the hot hand. He was confident enough to step up and knock down those shots.”
LSU was one of the better teams nationally against the 3-point shot in as opponents hit just 28.0% for the season.
But Hunter found the range when it counted, while LSU was just 4 of 19 from long range.
“Hats off to Iowa State, they did a great job moving the basketball and creating situations for (Hunter) to close them out,” Nickelberry said. “The 3s he made down the stretch were tough, they were deep. But he made them, so hat’s off to him.
“We had some open 3s ourselves,” he said. “Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t.”