ATLANTA — In the midst of a midseason slump, LSU freshman kicker Cade York jogged off the field at Mississippi State. He had just missed an extra point for the second time in his career, continuing a string of inconsistent performances.

The ball sailed wide right, and, when York reached the sideline, he talked to junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg and senior long snapper Blake Ferguson.

“I don't even know what's going on with me,” York said. “My head — it's not like I'm nervous. I just go out there and I'm not locked in. I'm like, 'What's going on?' After the kick, I'm like, ‘What just happened?' It was all a blur.”

York had started the season 7 for 7 on field goals and 28 for 29 on extra points. He had played well, impressing teammates with his poise, but the unsuccessful kick against Mississippi State came after missed field goals in consecutive games.

Ferguson and Von Rosenberg encouraged York to repeat a mental cadence before every attempt. They wanted York to create a consistent routine so when he kicked, he eliminated as many variables as possible.

“I kind of do that,” York said, “but maybe I can be better about it.”

The idea helped York focus. He committed himself to a routine, then he made 34 of his next 35 point-after attempts — he has not missed one since late October — and 11 of 13 field goals, including four of at least 50 yards.

As York nears the Peach Bowl on Saturday against Oklahoma, he has completed the most productive season by a freshman kicker in LSU history. He has scored 137 points, the most in the Southeastern Conference, and boosted LSU’s belief he can finish his career as one of the school’s best special teams players.

“Every week, he's looking more comfortable in that stage,” Ferguson said. “He's going to be one of the greatest kickers in LSU history because he can overcome the adversity over a missed kick very well.”

York entered the season as the undisputed starter at kicker. He worried about handling pressure and missing kicks in the biggest games, but LSU noticed his talent. He booted footballs over the uprights during summer practice. Von Rosenberg thought the ball jumped into the air when it left York’s foot.

The Tigers had recruited York to replace Cole Tracy, who left LSU with the NCAA record for career field goals. LSU believed in York’s talent and maturity, but it wanted to see him perform in games.

“You never know until you're in the moment if you're going to be able to take it,” York said.

York made all his kicks during the season opener. Then, after not practicing because of a hip flexor injury the week LSU played Texas, he went 3 for 3 on field goal attempts during his first road game.

“This kid might be legit,” junior safety Grant Delpit said.

However, York brought an undeveloped routine to LSU. Tracy had maintained success by repeating a process. He stretched for about 15 minutes at the start of practice. He ate lunch in Tiger Stadium. He liked practicing without making contact on the ball.

York’s teammates tried to teach him how Tracy prepared for every kick. They didn’t want him to replicate Tracy’s routine, but they emphasized the importance of finding a repeatable approach. At a position defined by brief attention and criticism, York needed to let his mechanics take over when Ferguson snapped the ball. Leg strength had never been his problem.

“Every time he went out there,” Ferguson said, “there was something a little bit different.”

When the October portion of LSU’s schedule began, York missed a 53-yard field goal. He shanked a 44-yard attempt the next game. Then, one field goal attempt against Mississippi State ricocheted through the uprights. He missed his next kick, the extra point that forced him to question his approach. He believed he should never miss a point-after attempt.

As practice began the following week, York told his teammates and special teams coordinator Greg McMahon he would refine his mental cadence. He developed a routine before every kick.

“Before I went into kicks, my mind was all over the place,” York said. “Most of the time I was successful in my kicks, but I wasn't giving myself the best chance, and I was thinking about different stuff. I would go into kicks and not do what I wanted to do.”

Now, once York has settled into his stance, he looks at the ground and speaks. He prays as he raises his head. When he nods at Von Rosenberg, signaling for the snap, he says, “Right down the middle.”

York addressed mechanical problems, too. After McMahon analyzed film of York’s kicks taken with a hand-held camera, York slowed down his steps. LSU preferred to have 1.3 seconds between the snap and kick. York had kicked in about 1.2 seconds. The extra speed affected LSU’s timing.

The changes helped before the most difficult portion of LSU’s schedule. York scored 10 points against Alabama, drilled two 50-yard field goals against Texas A&M and went 3 for 4 on field goals in the Southeastern Conference championship. He has felt more confident every week. Ferguson and Von Rosenberg no longer consider him a freshman.

“The funny thing is,” York said, “I feel like I'm not even satisfied.”

Once York reaches the offseason — either next week or in mid-January — he wants to improve his accuracy. He will have to develop timing with a new long snapper, Quentin Skinner. He’ll also work on kickoffs and punts, two duties he handled in high school, as he tries to become a well-rounded kicker.

Though York struggled for a stretch of his freshman season, he learned more about himself and his craft. He understands he will miss kicks, but he knows his teammates will support him. And now, he has developed a routine to maintain his success.

“When he finds that consistency,” Ferguson said, “he'll be nails for the rest of his career.”