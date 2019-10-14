LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. will participate in some drills at practice this week, but he will not play Saturday against Mississippi State, coach Ed Orgeron said.
"He's going to do some individual this week," Orgeron said Monday, "but he's not ready to play yet."
Marshall, a sophomore with 20 catches for 304 yards and six touchdowns during LSU's first four games, injured his right foot against Vanderbilt on Sept. 21. He had surgery the next day.
Marshall returned to practice last Monday in a limited capacity. He did not appear during LSU's open practice period the next two days. Then, Marshall warmed up in full pads before LSU played Florida.
Marshall did not play in LSU's win over the Gators. Senior Derrick Dillon started in his place. Dillon did not catch a pass. Instead, sophomore Ja'Marr Chase and junior Justin Jefferson received the majority of the targets.
Orgeron has previously said he hoped Marshall can return by LSU's game against Alabama on Nov. 9. The Tigers have two games and an open date before they play the Crimson Tide.