Star Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been airlifted to an Alabama hospital after a possibly "very serious" injury against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon, according to an ESPN report.
Coach Nick Saban said after the Crimson Tide's 38-7 win that Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury.
The report from ESPN's Adam Schefter says Tagovailoa was airlifted from Starkville, Mississippi, to Birmingham, Alabama.
A report from the Tuscaloosa News said Tagovailoa wasn't on a "life flight;" instead, he was air lifted because it's the fastest way to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Birmingham.
Saban said the injury is unrelated to high-ankle sprain Tagovailoa returned from in last week's loss to LSU.
The 21-year-old played well vs. LSU last week after injuring his right ankle against Tennessee. He had successful "tightrope surgery" intended to help speed up the healing process, the same procedure he had on his opposite ankle after an injury last season.