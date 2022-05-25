It was a Tuesday night, not long after LSU's 19-7 defeat of Northwestern State in seven innings, and Dylan Crews was sitting in LSU coach Jay Johnson’s office at 11 p.m.
“Tuesday midweek games are a little tough sometimes. I mean, yeah, they’re midweeks, but you’ve seen a new pitcher like every inning, it feels like,” Crews said. “I went into his office and had him look over my swing and see what he says. It’s the little things here and there. If I just go in there, I feel a lot better at the end of the day.”
Crews had gone 1 for 3 that night, walking once and getting hit by two pitches. He had two RBIs. But those “little things” he asks about are what helped Crews become the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Player of the Year. He and the fourth-seeded Tigers face 12th-seeded Kentucky at 1 p.m. Thursday in the SEC tournament.
LSU might host an NCAA regional next week. Or the Tigers might hit the road. No one, including Crews, can know for sure what happens next.
Crews has cranked an SEC-high 21 home runs (tied with Tennessee’s Trey Lipscomb and Florida’s Wyatt Langford), scored 63 runs and collected 67 RBIs, second-best in the league. He has 155 total bases and four triples. He’s batting .345 (No. 13 in the SEC) with a .705 slugging percentage (No. 4 in the SEC) in a conference-leading 271 plate appearances.
It’s hard for Johnson to put into words what Crews has meant. He knew Crews was one of the best hitters in the nation when Johnson left Arizona for LSU, and that was the first name that came to mind when he sat down with athletic director Scott Woodward to interview for the head coaching position.
“My first and only question for Scott Woodward was, 'Does Dylan Crews have two years left? Is he a draft-eligible sophomore or not?’ Because I remember him as young high school player when he's 15, right about the time he committed to LSU. You can easily see the special talent, the strength, the bat speed, how good the quality of his swing was. The thing that I'm most impressed with: The caliber of character he has. The type of teammate he is that equals or exceeds the baseball talent.”
In his 21 years of coaching, as an assistant or as a head coach, Johnson said he could only think of a few other names he’s coached that belong in Crews’ company: Kris Bryant (University of San Diego), Austin Wells (Arizona) and Crews’ teammate, Jacob Berry.
The only adjustments Crews needs are subtle, but Johnson said he can make them as quickly from one at-bat to the next — a rare quality in a collegiate baseball player.
“As far as right-handed hitters, Albert Pujols is the Holy Grail for me, and if you look at his swing back at that time in his career (with the Cardinals, from 2001-11), and look at some of Dylan's recent swings, you can see a lot of similarities,” Johnson said. “But no knock on Albert — I don't know if he's quite as good of an athlete as Dylan.”
Those traits that make Crews great: his bat speed, generated by a strong core rotation and quick pitch recognition. He is able to identify a ball from a strike or and the type of pitch right out of the pitcher's hand.
“Everyone always wants to talk to me because I’m Dylan’s hitting coach,” said Josh Montero, who works with the Sanford River Rats of the Florida Collegiate League. “The most remarkable thing I did for Dylan Crews was not mess him up. He’s an incredible talent, I’m just very good at taking what a hitter has and fine-tuning it.”
But the other is his calm disposition. Baseball, Montero said, is best played with a slow heartbeat and steady emotions. It’s about not getting too upset after that first strike or not letting a bad game at the plate get him down. That comes with the territory of a guy who leads off or bats third in the order. As much of a slugger as Crews is, he also leads the team with 49 strikeouts.
But his biggest goals this year, he said, were to improve his speed and throwing on defense, not hitting. His desire to succeed is not just for his own Major League aspirations.
“Everything that he does is team-oriented, for sure, and it makes everyone else want to do that,” shortstop Jordan Thompson said. “We all just feed off guys like him. ... (Before the Vanderbilt series), me and him were talking and he was like, ‘This is the weekend,’ like we knew we needed to go play our best baseball, and it started with him.”
Crews is still adjusting to his fame, even though he’s been a big name since he was 14. What comes with it is his ability to help others — like bringing kids with special needs to baseball games, which earned him a spot on the SEC’s community service team.
A tattoo on his left forearm reads, “Always remember,” which he, Montero and Brayden Jobert got after the summer of 2020 (Jobert’s is on his ribcage). Crews struggled early in his first season with the Sanford River Rats, a wooden-bat summer league, after his high school season was cut short because of COVID-19.
It was one of the first leagues to return to the field in the midst of the pandemic, and the River Rats went on to win the championship.
Crews had the idea to get the tattoo.
It was a reminder to stay true to who he is, no matter what happens next.