It’s easy to be a happy LSU basketball fan these days.

The men’s and women’s teams completed their pre-Southeastern Conference schedules a combined 24-1. The men’s team is 12-0, one of five unbeaten teams left in Division I and is No. 3 in the NET rankings the NCAA uses to help seed its tournament field in March. The women’s team is 12-1, riding an 11-game winning streak that is that program’s longest since 2007-08. That was the year LSU great Sylvia Fowles led the Tigers to their last Women’s Final Four and last SEC regular-season title.

Both teams are nationally ranked, making LSU one of nine programs in the country to accomplish that feat this week. Neither has so far been impacted by a major season-pausing or game-postponing COVID-19 outbreak. Things are going so well, they don’t even have to floss.

For all LSU has achieved, though, now the heavy lifting begins. Both teams start with tough road tests, the No. 16-ranked men at No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday (6 p.m., ESPN2), the No. 19-ranked women at No. 13 Georgia on Thursday (6 p.m. CST, SECNetwork+). And the sledding doesn’t get much easier after that: five SEC men’s teams are ranked in this week’s AP top 25, six SEC teams in the AP women’s poll.

Partially for those reasons, LSU women’s coach Kim Mulkey and men’s coach Will Wade aren’t writing ballads about their team’s successes so far. Both know what challenges lie ahead, and both know they need even more from their teams than they’ve been getting.

“You can never be content,” said Mulkey, whose Tigers romped past Sanford on Monday 83-47 before a paid crowd of 6,614. “(The team) is excited. The community is excited. But you can never be content and think that you’ve arrived because we haven’t. We’re climbing little by little.”

The LSU men’s 95-60 demolition of Lipscomb last Wednesday basically elicited a “whoop de doo” from Wade.

“We’ve got to get a lot better heading into the SEC,” Wade said after the win. “We turned it over 10 times in the second half. We gave up three 3s in the last four minutes (for Lipscomb) to get to 60.

“I see down the road. I don’t just live in the present. Some of that cute stuff we do, (Auburn forward) Jabari Smith is pinning it. (Auburn center) Walker Kessler is pinning it on the backboard. It’s the facts. Some people don’t like facts, but that’s the facts.”

Before Samford, the LSU women went on the road and took a pair of 14-point wins in the West Palm Beach Invitation tournament from two Power Five programs, beating Clemson 70-56 and Texas Tech 74-60. But those wins could have been bigger, Mulkey said. At some point very soon, her Tigers are going to have to become better adept at building and retaining leads.

“We’ve just got to, in certain parts of the game, clamp down and understand the value of a big lead,” she said.

If Mulkey and Wade sound like killjoys, it is important to remember that their exacting standards are part of the reason their teams are 12-1 and 12-0, respectively. Neither is at LSU just trying to put an entertaining diversion on the court between football and baseball. Wade has already led LSU to an SEC title and an NCAA Sweet 16 appearances in 2019. Despite the ongoing specter of NCAA infractions, he sees where LSU currently is as just the beginning for his program.

And Mulkey? Well, she didn’t point at LSU’s five Women’s Final Four banners hanging above the court at her introductory event in April and note that none of them included a national championship for nothing. Bringing LSU its first national title in women’s basketball is her unabashed goal.

Despite their success, it would be unfair to expect either team to win championships or make Final Four runs this season. The men’s team could have well been a Final Four participant before shooting guard Adam Miller was lost for the season with a knee injury. LSU’s defense has been superb — the Tigers are No. 2 in the nation in points allowed (54.1 per game) and first in field-goal defense (33.8%) but need more perimeter scoring to win big SEC games in the clutch. The LSU women have size and depth and a great point guard in Khayla Pointer, but need to get more proficient around the basket.

“Comfort is the enemy of progress,” Wade said. “We’ve got guys comfortable with how they playing and we capable of so much more. That’s what I’m after. That would make me happy.”

How happy Wade and Mulkey will be at the end of this regular season is a tale that’s about to be told.