Former LSU President F. King Alexander spoke out Monday about LSU's recent firing of men's basketball coach Will Wade, after Alexander's administration suspended Wade three years ago, prompting a backlash from LSU's fan base and board members who supported Wade.
Alexander reflected on that incident Monday on WRKF's Talk Louisiana, saying that LSU did not have enough evidence against Wade at the time to fire him for cause. The only information LSU had in 2019 about allegations that Wade paid recruits came from leaks in the media, and Alexander said the FBI would not turn over its information to LSU.
Still, Alexander said former LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva paid a high price for suspending Wade in 2019 while LSU was making an NCAA tournament run.
Several LSU board members summoned Alexander that spring to a dinner at the Baton Rouge restaurant Juban's, where he recalled that they told him he needed to fire Alleva. He said they wrote on a cocktail napkin the salary for their choice of athletic director, Scott Woodward. Some board members have disputed that version of events.
"Joe [Alleva] did everything I thought he should have done, by suspending Will Wade, and took appropriate action, then taking the brunt from some high-level members that thought that Will Wade was mistreated," Alexander told talk show host Jim Engster.
"Quite honestly, I thought Joe Alleva was mistreated," Alexander said. "I ended up telling Joe that we're going in a new direction, and it wasn't because he did anything wrong with Will Wade. We did exactly the right thing by suspending Will Wade. And I think now people starting to figure that out."
Alexander remembered a 2019 basketball game where both he and Alleva were lustily booed in the PMAC because of the decision to suspend Wade. He said Wade refused to meet with LSU officials at the time and answer questions about the wiretaps that caught him referencing a "strong-ass" offer for an LSU recruit.
“There was an entire 'free Will Wade' movement that was under way," Alexander said. "Free him from what? From his payment of players?”
Alexander said he felt let down by the FBI for its refusal to turn over their evidence on Wade, and the slow pace of the NCAA investigation. He said LSU had to respect Wade's right to due process, and could not fire him without more evidence.
"People need to understand that presidents can only take responsibility when they have the board supporting them to do such," Alexander said. "So removing Will Wade at the time would have been very difficult because there wasn’t any evidence that was provided. And at the same time, there were a number of board members that were supportive of Will Wade."
Alexander said that fit into a larger pattern of LSU board members being “enamored with athletics" instead of focusing on efforts to diversify campus and increase graduation numbers.