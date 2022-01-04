1. WHAT WE LEARNED

Whatever LSU had left personnel-wise for the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night wasn’t enough to deal with Kansas State. By the time game day finally arrived, the Tigers had less than 50 scholarship players including those who received scholarships during the season. In a normal situation it could be assumed that LSU had more talent than Kansas State. But nothing about this LSU football season has seemed normal. The Texas Bowl was a microcosm of that.

2. TRENDING NOW

Jontre Kirklin. The worst-kept secret in college football turned out to be that converted wide receiver Kirklin would start at quarterback for the Tigers on Tuesday night instead of freshman Garrett Nussmeier. Even LSU’s equipment managers got into the act, tweeting a picture of Nussmeier’s locker, which didn’t include a redshirt because he was wearing it the whole game. Wearing gold gloves, Kirklin made some exciting plays, committed some glaring mistakes, but certainly gave it his all.

LSU's Brian Kelly weighs in on recruiting, QBs and more during Texas Bowl LSU football coach Brian Kelly addressed a wide range of topics in an interview with the ESPN crew as he watched his new program compete again…

3. FINAL THOUGHTS

At last, LSU’s long, crazy, painful (did we say long?) season is over. Though it stretched into 2022 because of the Texas Bowl’s late date, LSU fans will likely relegate all their frustrations over the football program to 2021 and look to 2022 as a new beginning under Brian Kelly. The new coach, who was at the Texas Bowl observing, could see in person the rebuilding job ahead of him. Time to go to work.