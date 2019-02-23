LSU point guard Tremont Waters won’t play in Saturday’s huge Southeastern Conference showdown with Tennessee because of illness.
An LSU spokesman said Waters, who leads the 13th-ranked Tigers in scoring, assists and steals, has an undisclosed ailment and won’t dress for the game with the fifth-ranked Vols in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Waters was not seen with his teammates for early warmups on the PMAC floor about an hour prior to the 11 a.m. tipoff.
He was also missing when the team came out for final warmups about 30 minutes before gametime.
A sophomore from New Haven, Connecticut, Waters is averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 assists and 3.0 steals a game.
With Waters out, freshman Javonte Smart will likely return to the starting lineup.