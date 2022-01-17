After missing the past two games with a sprained knee and bone bruise, LSU point guard Xavier Pinson will be a game-time decision for Wednesday night's matchup with Alabama.
Arriving for his weekly radio show Monday night, coach Will Wade said Pinson did a little running earlier in the day as No. 13 LSU continued prepping for the Alabama game.
Pinson's return is still listed as day-to-day, however, which was the timetable given when he was hurt late in a Jan. 8 game with Tennessee.
"He'll be a game-time decision," Wade said. "He's day-to-day still. He's making some progress."
Pinson, a senior, was injured when he tried to cut to the basket late in the Tennessee game and his foot slipped on a wet spot on the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor.
His right knee was bent backwards underneath the weight of his body and needed help to leave the court.
An MRI the next day showed just a Grade I sprain of the medial collateral ligament, but no major damage to it or the anterior cruciate ligament.
Pinson has missed the last two games, a win at Florida last Wednesday and a loss at home to Arkansas on Saturday.
Pinson ranks third on the team in scoring at 10.9 points a game. He also leads the team with 4.6 assists and is second with 2.1 steals per game.
If Pinson can't play, sophomore Eric Gaines will make his third consecutive start.