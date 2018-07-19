ATLANTA — Vanderbilt had just four winning seasons over the past 40 years, so winning the Southeastern Conference anytime soon would take a miracle.
But the guy running the Commodores' offense, senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur, knows a thing or two about miracles.
His dad is responsible for breaking the hearts of New Orleans Saints fans six months ago.
Pat Shurmur was the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator on that January day.
It was he who called the play: "Buffalo Right 7 Heaven."
A few seconds later, that play would be renamed the "Minnesota Miracle" as receiver Stefon Diggs reeled in a pass from Case Keenum and sprinted to the end zone as time expired, giving the Vikings a stunning 29-24 victory over the Saints in the NFC playoffs.
Kyle Shurmur was watching from his home in Nashville, Tennessee, with his friends.
"I was down in the dumps, all upset when the Saints kicked the (go-ahead) field goal," Shurmur said. "Then all of a sudden I was ecstatic. It was a miracle."
Vanderbilt offensive lineman Justin Skule was one of the ones watching with his teammates that day.
"When Minnesota was down, Kyle got quiet, and of course, we didn't want to say anything to him," Skule recalls. "Then they scored, and Kyle skyrocketed out of his chair and was jumping up and down. We were all just going nuts."
Shurmur FaceTimed his father that night and still remembers the excitement on his dad's face.
He was a proud son.
He's making Pat Shurmur a proud dad.
Shurmur is coming off a junior year that was one of the best in school history, throwing for 2,823 yards and a school single-season record 26 touchdowns.
Despite his lofty numbers, he wasn't one of the six SEC quarterbacks on the Davey O'Brien Award watch list that was announced Tuesday.
"I truly believe Kyle Shurmur is one of the most improved quarterbacks and one of the most dynamic passers in this conference that people are not talking about," Vandy coach Derek Mason said.
"That's OK. I don't need people to talk about Kyle Shurmur. I know and I understand his pedigree, and I have seen his development of when he was a freshman and where he is now. I've seen him with weapons, without weapons, with an offensive line and without an offensive line. His growth and maturity is really beyond his years."
That should probably be expected when you grow up the son of an NFL coach. Pat Shurmur is now the head coach of the New York Giants — latest stop on an endless coaching carousel that bounced Kyle Shurmur around a lot as a kid.
He was born in Lansing, Michigan, when his dad coached at Michigan State. He's lived in California when his dad was at Stanford. The family moved back to the East Coast when he worked with the Philadelphia Eagles. Next it was to the then-St. Louis Rams. Then Cleveland when he was head coach for the Browns. Back to Philly to Minnesota, and now to New York.
Shurmur's favorite team as a kid?
"Whichever one was paying our bills," he said.
Being the son of a coach had its benefits.
"I had the privilege to be around NFL facilities," Shurmur said. "But contrary to what you would think, my dad never really forced football upon me."
But his dad did instill some valuable lessons in him that had helped propel him to where he is now, entering his fourth season as a starter after cracking the Commodores' lineup for five games as a freshman.
"The one thing my dad taught me is taking ownership for everything you do," Shurmur said. "Own your mistakes and be true to yourself and honest with yourself and have a little gut check every once in a while."
The Vanderbilt marketing department is doing its part to make sure Shurmur doesn't get left out of the conversation with SEC quarterbacks like Missouri's Drew Lock and Auburn's Jarrett Stidham. The school paid for a Shurnur billboard in downtown Atlanta during SEC media days.
His teammates teased him about it.
"Kyle is so humble, so of course he doesn't like to talk about it," Skule said. "He deserves it though. He's such a great leader for this team, for this offense. He doesn't get too high or too low. He has a lot of passion in everything he does and gets the best out of everyone because you know he's going to come to work every day."
Vanderbilt fans are hoping it all translates to more wins. The Commodores haven't finished with a winning record since 2013.
A confident Mason, in his fifth season, expects that to change this season.
He is leaning on a coach's son to lead the way.
"He believes in this team," Mason said. "This team believes in him."
And thanks to his dad, he now believes in miracles, too.