LSU will start freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux against Stony Brook on Friday night.
As the Tigers begin their NCAA regional, coach Paul Mainieri doesn't want his players to overlook the No. 4 seed Seawolves. Often the top seed in the regional pitches its best arm during its second game.
But Mainieri chose Marceaux, who has a 1.45 ERA over his last three starts and has rediscovered his confidence since returning from an injury.
"I think we need to pitch one of our better, top guys," Mainieri said. "I think Landon's been pitching as well as anybody. I feel like he has the best chance to get us off to a good start this weekend."