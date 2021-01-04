Joe Brady, who just completed his first season as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator and played a key role as LSU's passing game coordinator in the Tigers' 2019 national championship run, is reportedly in line to interview for NFL head coaching jobs.

According to NFL.com, three teams have asked for permission to interview Brady. The report said those teams are the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.

Brady, 31, became a major name in college football when he helped direct LSU's explosive 2019 offense with stars like quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The instant success at LSU landed Brady a job on the staff of first-year Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as the team's offensive coordinator.

The Panthers finished the season 5-11 and ranked 21st in total offense and 24th in scoring offense, though Carolina played most of the season without its dynamic running back, Christian McCaffrey.

If Brady was hired to be an NFL head coach he'd be one of the youngest in league history. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was 30 years old when he was hired.