Joshua Mickens, a four-star edge rusher from Indianapolis, verbally committed Sunday morning to LSU.
Mickens is the No. 164 overall player and 18th best edge rusher in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He chose LSU over North Carolina, Michigan State, Purdue and Southern Cal.
Blessed🤞🏿@LCHSAthletics @KyleNeddenriep @SWiltfong247 @BrianPolian @BigBearsLCFTBL @LSUfootball @LCHSBears @ltgoodnews pic.twitter.com/AwvBL6O5GV— Joshua Mickens (@JoshuaMickens7) July 3, 2022
Mickens’ pledge gave LSU momentum and a pair of top 200 edge rushers in the 2023 class. The announcement came two days after four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard committed to LSU.
LSU’s recruiting class now has eight players. The Tigers could see a string of commitments this week, particularly to defensive line coach Jamar Cain.
Four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack, four-star defensive end Darron Reed and three-star cornerback Ashton Stamps reveal their decisions Monday.
Then three-star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes announces his choice July 7.