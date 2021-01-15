The LSU basketball scorecard to start the Southeastern Conference season reads about as positively as could be expected amid such uncertain conditions:

• Four wins — one close overtime victory over Georgia and three runaways against Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Arkansas

• One four-point loss at Florida

• One game, at Missouri, that was postponed and is presumed to eventually be made up.

So 4-1-1 is not a bad place for LSU to be, the Tigers parked one game back of somewhat surprising Alabama. The Tigers have a talented, deep and relatively healthy team, though when Shareef O’Neal gets freed from his walking boot and gets back to pulling down rebounds as a key reserve is still apparently anyone’s guess.

If you put stock in trends, LSU is riding a pretty good one.

The Tigers have started their past two games against the Rebels and Razorbacks like a top-fuel dragster leaving the starting line. They shook off any ill effects of having to route their season to Oxford instead of Columbia, Missouri, because of Mizzou’s COVID-19 issues, opening with a 20-5 run to stagger Ole Miss before coasting to a 75-61 win. Against Arkansas, LSU went on a 40-6 first-half rampage and again coasted home to a 92-76 victory, the Tigers’ fourth 90-plus-point output this season.

The Arkansas game opened a critical stretch of LSU’s season. The Tigers host South Carolina (only 3-2 overall and 1-0 in SEC play because of multiple coronavirus issues), then host Alabama on Tuesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a huge January showdown. Following that is a stretch of three road games in four starts at Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama sandwiched around a Jan. 30 visit from No. 15-ranked Texas Tech (fresh off a 79-77 win at No. 4 Texas) before a home rematch with Florida.

South Carolina will be without coach Frank Martin and two assistants because of COVID-19 protocols, so the Tigers look like a solid favorite to hold serve in this game and keep up the momentum. But coach Will Wade doesn’t like to look at it that way.

“We don’t ever talk about holding serve or anything like that,” Wade said Thursday during a video news conference. “That’s an avoidance goal. We do talk about being the best we can be on our home court. Making sure we’re an extra-tough team to play on our home court.”

That LSU has been. The 9-2 Tigers are 7-0 in the PMAC, their only loss besides Florida an 85-81 decision in late November at Saint Louis.

With only a couple of thousand fans allowed in the arena, the Deaf Dome is a whisper of its usual self. But the Tigers have done a good job creating their own environment of self-sustaining intensity, with players on the court and on the bench generating a lot of emotion to fuel their current three-game run.

“I think we’ve picked it up the last week or so,” Wade said. “We’ve gotten off to good starts in all our games. Even at Saint Louis and Florida where we lost, we had it but just were unable to sustain it. The energy, the bench energy, has been great.”

The Tigers had five double-figure scorers against Arkansas: Trendon Watford (23 points and 10 rebounds), Darius Days (18 points, 13 rebounds), Cam Thomas (17 points coming off the ankle injury at Ole Miss), Javonte Smart (13) and Mwani Wilkinson (11). The first four are always a threat to go off for 20-plus points, while Wilkinson is growing into an impressive multi-faceted player who also grabbed six rebounds and two steals against the Razorbacks.

Meanwhile, in the background, the Tigers inch closer to their magic number: 13. That’s the number of games a team has to complete to be eligible for the NCAA tournament.

Shall we call this the Ohio State rule after the Buckeyes’ controversial inclusion in the College Football Playoff with just six games played?

If Saturday and Tuesday’s game are played, the Tigers will put that threshold behind them. Then they can start to focus on getting as high a seed as possible for the NCAA tournament (which should also be known this year as the Indianapolis Invitational as the entirety of March Madness will be played in and around the Indiana capital) and trying to contend for the SEC regular-season championship.

The challenges ahead for LSU between now and March are numerous. The Tigers need to keep the intensity up to avoid anything like last season, when they started 8-0 in SEC play but went 4-6 the rest of the way. But a special start might be a good guide to a promising future.