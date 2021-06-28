LSU's JuVaughn Harrison had already made plenty of American track history before Sunday night.
On the final day of the U.S. track and field Olympic trials, however, Harrison got to put his name next to one of the nation's all-time greats.
Harrison, who won NCAA titles in the high jump and long jump three times, became the first American to qualify for both the high and long jumps at the same Olympic Games since Jim Thorpe in 1912.
Harrison cleared 7 feet, 7¾ inches at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, to earn his first Olympic berth in the high jump.
Later, after a long heat delay pushed the trials deep into the night, Harrison's third attempt in the long jump was measured at 27-9½ and stood up.
Harrison's mark was a personal record and it tied the LSU school record that was set in 2004 by Olympic silver medalist John Moffitt.
The Tokyo Olympics, delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, begin July 23. Track and field events begin July 30.