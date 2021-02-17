BR.lsubaseball.013021 HS 933.JPG
Buy Now

LSU freshman Jordan Thompson (13) bunts at practice, Friday, January 29, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Because of team travel issues with the inclement winter weather in Baton Rouge and around the country, the LSU baseball program Wednesday adjusted its schedule for the Tigers’ opening weekend in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU will open the season at 1 p.m Saturday against Air Force. The Tigers will then meet Notre Dame at noon Sunday. Finally, LSU will face Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Air Force, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech will also play each other in a round-robin format over the weekend. Those games not involving LSU will not be open to the public.

In addition, the Southern-LSU game originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to March 3 at 6:30 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium.

View comments