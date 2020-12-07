LSU may be in danger of losing one of its star players.
True freshman tight end Arik Gilbert missed practice on Monday and is considering leaving the school, multiple sources confirmed with The Advocate.
Gilbert's consideration was first reported by 247Sports, which reported the star receiver from Marietta, Georgia, is "really, really homesick" and that LSU is fighting to keep him from leaving.
Gilbert would be a substantial loss for LSU and its future within the offense. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound true freshman was the prize recruit of the 2020 class, the nation's Gatorade Player of the Year and the highest-rated tight end in the history of 247Sports.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has compared him to former Detroit Lions star receiver Calvin Johnson and said he can be used as a dynamic receiver in the Tigers offense.
In eight games, Gilbert is LSU's second-leading receiver with 35 catches, 368 yards and two touchdowns. He has not scored since catching six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown against Missouri, and Orgeron has frequently said publicly that Gilbert should get more touches.
"I think Arik Gilbert is a phenomenal football player," Orgeron said Monday. "I think the more times we can get him the ball, the more success our football team is going to have."
LSU's offensive firepower has taken a significant hit during the season, and Gilbert was supposed to be a big part of its resurgence.
The first setback happened when star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, last season's Biletnikoff Award winner, opted out of the before the season began.
Then, starting quarterback Myles Brennan suffered an abdominal injury against Missouri, and the Tigers have since struggled to find a rhythm on offense.
LSU's offensive prospects worsened when star wide receiver Terrace Marshall opted out of the rest of the season following LSU's 20-7 loss at Texas A&M, but the Tigers offense showed improvement at the start of their game against Alabama on Saturday. LSU scored two long touchdowns to come within 28-14, but stagnation ensued when the Tigers then punted five consecutive times.
Gilbert was a key part of the game plan against Alabama: he started as a wide receiver in place of Marshall against Alabama, but he only had five catches for 29 yards.
Without Gilbert, LSU's remaining options would be Kayshon Boutte (26 catches, 319 yards, one touchdown), Jaray Jenkins (18 catches, 321 yards, one touchdown) and Jontre Kirklin (12 catches, 178 yards, three touchdowns).
Orgeron has a major negotiation project on his hands. The number of available scholarship players on LSU's roster has already been hit substantially by opt-outs. Including Chase, LSU also lost key starters in nickel safety Kary Vincent and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.
Orgeron told reporters Monday that he's already begun re-recruiting players on his roster to come back next season. The NCAA has ruled that all players can come back next season, regardless of their class, and, while Orgeron said some players are "dead set" on going to the NFL, he feels he can convince others.
"Obviously you have to worry about the season here," Orgeron said. "But that has been addressed with most of our players, that we want them to come back, we'd love them to come back, where they're at, talking to their families."