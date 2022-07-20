ATLANTA — There were many meaningful questions awaiting Florida coach Billy Napier on Wednesday in his first appearance at SEC Media Days.
One of those was not the one he got about his hair, a now familiar closely cropped buzz cut that may pass for retro-fashionable these days.
Then again, it drew a telling answer.
“It’s simple,” Napier said on the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame. “It takes no time to get ready in the morning.
“I’ve got a lot of other things to worry about besides my hair, I can promise you that.”
Napier isn’t kidding. He left UL to take over a Florida program that didn’t exactly fall to pieces under former coach Dan Mullen, who was fired after a 6-6 regular season following three straight trips to New Year’s Six bowls. But perhaps just as alarmingly, it is a program that has quickly seen a wide gap grow between itself and reigning national champion Georgia in the SEC East.
While the Bulldogs were exorcising four decades of ghosts with their CFP title game triumph over Alabama, the Gators were finishing 6-7 with a 29-17 loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl down in Tampa. For a program with three national championships since 1996, it was a finish several notches below where Florida sees itself deserving to be.
Enter Napier, who won 40 games in four seasons in Lafayette and transformed the Ragin’ Cajuns into a nationally ranked program. He was likely bound for a different address this season, and with there appearing to be little interest in him from LSU, the Florida job quickly beckoned.
“Unbelievable experience,” Napier said of his years at UL. “I wouldn't be prepared for this job without that experience. And the people in Lafayette shaped me, made me better. I'm thankful for my time there.”
Napier played his football at tiny Furman in South Carolina, but he knows what success in big-time college football is all about. His résumé includes stints as offensive coordinator at Clemson under Dabo Swinney (2009-10) and as an assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama (2013-17), serving as offensive coordinator the last season there. At Florida, he reportedly has a staff of over 60 between on-field assistants and off-the-field analysts, all housed in a new $85 million football complex just a few post patterns west of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. His Gators host the Tigers there Oct. 15.
Despite an army of people to help him win, Napier sets the course for the program by demanding his own detail-oriented approach. To his players, that includes carrying old school pen and paper wherever they go.
“He says writing it down allows you to take in the process and information,” Florida tackle Richard Gouraige said Wednesday. “He always preaches to take things day-by-day to keep making each other better.”
The son of a high school coach from Chatsworth, Georgia, just north of Atlanta, Napier has brought a lot of Louisiana with him to Florida. That includes offensive coordinator Rob Sale, a former LSU lineman who spent three years as Napier’s play caller at UL before working for the New York Giants last season; former UL, LSU and Louisiana Tech coach Jabbar Juluke as his running backs coach; and former LSU defensive back and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. Raymond has the additional title of assistant head coach, while Juluke is associate head coach.
“We were very fortunate to bring Rob back,” said Napier, who turns 43 Thursday. “He’s kind of a foxhole guy, really a guy that I can lean on and have a great relationship with.
“Jabbar, very much the same. With us for four years. Proved his ability as a recruiter. Proved his ability as a teacher on the field. His group was one of the best groups that we had.
“Obviously it’s my first time working with Corey. Just a really savvy veteran. Never hits the panic button. Always focused, always on the task at hand. When I was coaching receivers at Alabama (and Raymond was at LSU), there was a lot of battles in some really big games.”
The expectation is that while Florida has some rebuilding to do this season, that there are a lot of big games under Napier in the future. He looks like a can’t miss, but then again similar things were said of his two predecessors: Mullen, who got Mississippi State to No. 1 in the first-ever CFP rankings but is now a consultant at a Georgia high school; and Jim McElwain, now the coach at Central Michigan.
Virtually every coaching hire is a roll of the dice to some extent. But Napier clearly exudes confidence in himself, a characteristic quarterback Anthony Richardson said, “is the main thing that has rubbed off on all of us.”
How many wins that confidence is worth will be apparent soon enough.